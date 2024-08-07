Wednesday, August 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam urges SSA staff to end indefinite sit-in

SHILLONG, Aug 6: Education Minister Rakkam Sangma has asked the agitating SSA non-teaching staff to end their protest since the government is working positively on their demands.
Sangma admitted that their salary structure is not systematic and their demand is genuine even as he added that no one should be left out of the structured salary.
More than 1,200 SSA non-teaching staff have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Madan Malki ground after rejecting the state government’s decision to enhance their salary by only 25%.
The agitating employees are demanding an 80% pay hike plus 2% based on seniority and a 5% annual increment.
Meanwhile, an Education department official has informed that out of 1,474 SSA non-teaching employees in the state, 847 working as block resource persons and cluster resource persons were left out of the recent notification for increment of salary.
The official further stated that the salary hike would result in an additional financial burden of Rs 9 crore annually.

