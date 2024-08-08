98 villages hailed as TB free in NGH

Tura, Aug 8: As many as 98 villages under North Garo Hills district were felicitated as TB free villages 2023 in the programme organised by District Tuberculosis Officer, William Nagar at Mendipathar Multi purpose cooperative Hall, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Thursday.

The villages were identified based upon the 6 indicators outlined under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) to eliminate Tuberculosis and achieve TB free by 2025.

The 98 villages from 11 PHCs of North Garo Hills district were awarded certificates and bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi commemorating the vision of Mahatma Gandhi towards healthy villages.

It was informed during the programme that these villages who maintained TB free status for 2 years will receive silver Mahatma Gandhi statue and gold statue for subsequently maintaining TB free status for the next 3 years.

Speaking as the chief guest during the occasion, NGH’s Deputy Commissioner AK Singh lauded the health department and the concern stakeholders for their involvement towards elimination of tuberculosis. He exhorted the need for concerted efforts of the health workers and the community for the overall achievement of a TB free village status.

District Tuberculosis Officer for East & North Garo Hills, Dr Chrissie Pearly M Sangma highlighted on the 6 indicators for TB free village status and added that every village must adhere to the indicators and committ towards eliminating tuberculosis.

“Tuberculosis is fatal but with proper treatment and moral support for the patient, the disease is curable”, added Dr CP Sangma.

Ni-kshay mitras or donors under Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana were also felicitated for voluntarily providing financial support for TB patients.

IANS