Thursday, August 8, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

98 villages hailed as TB free in NGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Tura, Aug 8: As many as 98 villages under North Garo Hills district were felicitated as TB free villages 2023 in the programme organised by District Tuberculosis Officer, William Nagar at Mendipathar Multi purpose cooperative Hall, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Thursday.
The villages were identified based upon the 6 indicators outlined under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) to eliminate Tuberculosis and achieve TB free by 2025.
The 98 villages from 11 PHCs of North Garo Hills district were awarded certificates and bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi commemorating the vision of Mahatma Gandhi towards healthy villages.
It was informed during the programme that these villages who maintained TB free status for 2 years will receive silver Mahatma Gandhi statue and gold statue for subsequently maintaining TB free status for the next 3 years.
Speaking as the chief guest during the occasion, NGH’s Deputy Commissioner AK Singh lauded the health department and the concern stakeholders for their involvement towards elimination of tuberculosis. He exhorted the need for concerted efforts of the health workers and the community for the overall achievement of a TB free village status.
District Tuberculosis Officer for East & North Garo Hills, Dr Chrissie Pearly M Sangma highlighted on the 6 indicators for TB free village status and added that every village must adhere to the indicators and committ towards eliminating tuberculosis.
“Tuberculosis is fatal but with proper treatment and moral support for the patient, the disease is curable”, added Dr CP Sangma.
Ni-kshay mitras or donors under Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana were also felicitated for voluntarily providing financial support for TB patients.
IANS
Previous article
Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity
Next article
Bernard writes to CM seeking camps for displaced tribals from Bangladesh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Bernard writes to CM seeking camps for displaced tribals from Bangladesh

Tura, August 8: Tura MDC and BJP spokesperson, Bernard N Marak has written to the Chief Minister, Conrad...
NATIONAL

Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity

Guwahati, August 8: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi met Railway Board chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha in New Delhi on...
MEGHALAYA

Aids, appliances distributed to Persons with Disabilities to enhance quality of life

  Shillong, August 8: In a significant effort to support and uplift Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Composite Regional Centre...
NATIONAL

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya get engaged, trolled on social media

Shillong, August 8: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have put rumours to rest as the two are...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bernard writes to CM seeking camps for displaced tribals from Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, August 8: Tura MDC and BJP spokesperson, Bernard...

Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 8: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi met Railway...

Aids, appliances distributed to Persons with Disabilities to enhance quality of life

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, August 8: In a significant effort to support...
Load more

Popular news

Bernard writes to CM seeking camps for displaced tribals from Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, August 8: Tura MDC and BJP spokesperson, Bernard...

Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 8: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi met Railway...

Aids, appliances distributed to Persons with Disabilities to enhance quality of life

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, August 8: In a significant effort to support...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img