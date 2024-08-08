Society moves court against Mawjymbuin pilgrimage ban

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 7: A registered society under the name and style of Yatra has approached the High Court of Meghalaya, aggrieved that the authorities have not granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) for annual pilgrimage to the Mawjymbuin Cave in Mawsynram revered by the Hindus.

S Jindal, the petitioner’s counsel, submitted before the court that the “yatra” has been a continuing affair and it was made more structured and organized from 2011 onwards with the formation of the society.

In an order, the court said, “The counsel has taken this Court to the permissions earlier granted from 2011 onwards, issued by the District Administration till 2023 and submitted that the Dorbar Shnong on all these occasions; also issued the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) and permission, and that whatsoever conditions that have been prescribed have been strictly followed.”

According to the petitioner, the first permission this year was obtained on June 27 from the district administration on the condition that the organisers should obtain an NOC from the Dorbar Shnong, Mawsynram. Subsequently, they reached out to the Dorbar but there was no response. The court said the petitioner learnt about the rejection of the NOC through the media.

The petitioner submitted that there is no attempt whatsoever to establish any place of worship as reported and that throughout the years, the only act done was sprinkle water on the lingam.

There is no intention to hurt the sentiments or create any disturbances whatsoever in the said place, the petitioner said and prayed to the court to issue notices to the district administration, others and thereafter, pass appropriate orders.

“T Yangi B, AAG, assisted by H Abraham, GA, was present and accepted notice on behalf of the respondents…, the first respondent being the state government. She prayed that she may be allowed to obtain specific instructions and also submitted that since the matter deserves consideration, she may be allowed one day’s time to obtain the same. Notices were also issued to the respondents,” the court said in the order.

“In the considered view of this Court, as the matter is sensitive and deserves urgent consideration and in order to resolve the matter, the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District was directed to depute a responsible Officer to inform the respondents…to be present in Court tomorrow (Thursday), along with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, in person at 2.00pm in the afternoon,” the order further read.