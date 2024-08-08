Thursday, August 8, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

USTM delegation meets new Governor of Meghalaya

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, August 8: A delegation from USTM met with the newly-appointed  Governor of Meghalaya, C.H. Vijayashankar, at Raj Bhawan in Shillong yesterday. The USTM team included Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor; Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor; Dr. R.K. Sharma, Advisor and Dr. Mehjabeen Rahman, Principal Secretary.

During the meeting, the delegation provided an update on the university’s progress, discussed upcoming projects, and extended an invitation to the Governor to preside over the Convocation-2024, given his role as the University’s Visitor.

The Governor expressed his full support and commitment to the university’s development throughout his tenure.

Chancellor Shri M. Hoque highlighted USTM’s outreach activities, noting that the university operates programs within a 30-km radius of the campus, offering free education to local children. Currently, nearly 20 percent of USTM’s students benefit from this initiative. The meeting concluded with the Governor’s encouragement for USTM to continue its pursuit of excellence.

 

Previous article
Pakistan planning to equip Iran with Shaheen missiles: Report
Next article
Centre moves Waqf (Amendment) Bill in LS, Congress calls it ‘draconian’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Cong leader seeks court’s intervention to suspend mandatory installation of prepaid power meters

Guwahati, Aug 8: Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, filed a petition in the Gauhati High...
NATIONAL

Centre moves Waqf (Amendment) Bill in LS, Congress calls it ‘draconian’

New Delhi, Aug 8:  Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan planning to equip Iran with Shaheen missiles: Report

Jerusalem, Aug 8: In what could raise serious concerns in Tel Aviv and faraway Washington, certain reports have...
NATIONAL

Public EV charging stations increase 9-fold in India amid robust adoption

New Delhi, Aug 8: The number of public battery electric vehicle (BEV) charging stations in India expanded significantly...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Cong leader seeks court’s intervention to suspend mandatory installation of prepaid power meters

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug 8: Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in...

Centre moves Waqf (Amendment) Bill in LS, Congress calls it ‘draconian’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 8:  Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren...

Pakistan planning to equip Iran with Shaheen missiles: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, Aug 8: In what could raise serious concerns...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Cong leader seeks court’s intervention to suspend mandatory installation of prepaid power meters

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug 8: Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in...

Centre moves Waqf (Amendment) Bill in LS, Congress calls it ‘draconian’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 8:  Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren...

Pakistan planning to equip Iran with Shaheen missiles: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, Aug 8: In what could raise serious concerns...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img