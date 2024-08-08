USTM delegation meets new Governor of Meghalaya

Guwahati, August 8: A delegation from USTM met with the newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya, C.H. Vijayashankar, at Raj Bhawan in Shillong yesterday. The USTM team included Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor; Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor; Dr. R.K. Sharma, Advisor and Dr. Mehjabeen Rahman, Principal Secretary.

During the meeting, the delegation provided an update on the university’s progress, discussed upcoming projects, and extended an invitation to the Governor to preside over the Convocation-2024, given his role as the University’s Visitor.

The Governor expressed his full support and commitment to the university’s development throughout his tenure.

Chancellor Shri M. Hoque highlighted USTM’s outreach activities, noting that the university operates programs within a 30-km radius of the campus, offering free education to local children. Currently, nearly 20 percent of USTM’s students benefit from this initiative. The meeting concluded with the Governor’s encouragement for USTM to continue its pursuit of excellence.