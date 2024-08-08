Centre moves Waqf (Amendment) Bill in LS, Congress calls it ‘draconian’

New Delhi, Aug 8: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, sparking disruptions by the Congress.

The Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 and repeal the Mussalman Waqf Act of 1923. Congress leader KC Venugopal raised strong objections, calling the Bill an attack on the Constitution.

“I would like to raise an objection to this draconian law introduced by the government. Fundamentally, this is an attack on the Constitution,” Venugopal said. The Congress MP argued that the Bill violates Article 26 of the Constitution, which grants the right to form and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes, manage religious affairs, and administer property according to the law.

“Through this Bill, they (the Centre) are putting a provision that non-Muslims can also be members of the governing council. Can anyone imagine a non-Hindu being part of the Supreme Court-constituted Ayodhya Board? This provision directly attacks the faith and freedom of religion,” Venugopal asserted.

He expressed concerns that the government might target other religious communities next, saying, “Now you are going after Muslims, next you will go for Christians, and then Jains.”

“There is a fundamental principle. What is the tradition and the culture of India? We believe in traditions and culture. We respect each other’s faith. We are Hindus, we are believers, but at the same time, we respect the faith of other religions also,” Venugopal said.

Slamming the Bill as the Centre’s political move, the Lok Sabha MP said, “This Bill is specialised for Maharashtra and Haryana elections. You did not understand when, last time, the people of India taught you a lesson. The countrymen will not buy this kind of divisive politics now. This is a clear attack on the federal system.”

Accusing the government of attempting to create conflict and “spread violence,” he asserted, “Your fundamental idea is to create conflict and anger between communities… This Bill cannot pass, and it cannot be introduced.”

IANS