Forces on high alert, border situation normal: Tynsong

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/ TURA, Aug 8: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also the Home Minister, on Thursday said the situation along the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border is fine.

He said the security forces are on high alert and they will firmly deal with any attempts of illegal border-crossing.

“Till today, everything is fine. The BSF is coordinating with the administration. Nobody can illegally enter Meghalaya,” Tynsong told the media while giving a status on the prevailing situation.

He said there was an attempt by elements to enter India but it was foiled by the BSF with the help of Rangbah Shnongs. He said the Rangbah Shnongs had immediately alerted the BSF and the police.

Asked about the unfenced stretch of the border, he said the government has already taken the matter into consideration and strengthened manpower.

“I want to ensure that there is no illegal entry into the Indian territory,” he added.

He further said that the BSF, police and district authorities are working in tandem with the traditional heads and taking updates round the clock.

Asked if he will visit the border, Tynsong said the trouble is on the other side but the government has given directions to SPs, OCs, district authorities and the IG of BSF to be pro-active and vigilant. “In case there is any illegal entry, we will need to take stern actions. There is no excuse for that,” he said.

Talking about concerns for people belonging to Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities residing in Bangladesh, he said, “They are safe and sound as per information and inputs we have received. There are no reports of harassment or trouble.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, state BJP vice president and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak wrote, “I want to request you to kindly set up a camp for the Garos, Khasis and other tribals entering India from Bangladesh and provide them rehabilitation on humanitarian ground.”

He said the crisis in Bangladesh has claimed the lives of many innocent people. Those who are crossing over run the risk of being caught and shot, he added.

Marak said there are many tribals, including Garos, in Bangladesh and if they seek refuge in Meghalaya, they should be rehabilitated, and deported when the tension subsides.

“In Garo Hills, the Mahari system, which has a strong bond among the Garos, should be made used of as the clan can assist in identifying, rehabilitating and later on, deporting the victims to Bangladesh,” he suggested.

He added, “In this time of crisis, the victims should be rehabilitated rather than turning our back and leaving them out there to be tortured, ravaged and killed.”