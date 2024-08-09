Friday, August 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

JHADC passes Bill on newly delimited constituencies

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Aug 8: Continuing its special session on Thursday, the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) passed the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Constitution of District Council) Amendment Bill, 2024, after a discussion on the creation of 29 district council constituencies.
The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of JHADC, Thombor Shiwat, urged all MDCs to accept the Bill while emphasising that the Executive Committee of the Council has already given its nod.
Raising an objection during the discussion, JHADC Leader of Opposition, A Andrew Shullai said the Bill was drafted in view of the votes in the last MP election. But one of the opposition MDCs, Lakhon Biam, backed the EC’s decision to pass the Bill.
An Executive Member, Finelyness Bareh, however, said the Bill should be sent to the Select Committee as many MDCs are not yet satisfied with the arrangement of villages and constituencies.

