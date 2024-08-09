Friday, August 9, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

India win successive hockey bronze after 52 years

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Paris, Aug 8: The Indian men’s hockey team clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain, giving veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a fitting farewell here on Thursday.
It was tense last few minutes for the Indians as they faced two short corners within the last minute but the defence stood tall and soaked in the pressure.India, who claimed the bronze in Tokyo Games after a hiatus of 41 years, lived up to the expectations despite not having a perfect build-up to the Games.The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).The bronze medal was also a desperate wait for the Indian contingent In Paris, which has endured six fourth-place finishes so far, apart from heartbreaking disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat.Spain went ahead with skipper Marc Miralles (18th) converting a penalty stroke while India captain Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd) stole the limelight with a brace.
Shrugging off their heart-wrenching 2-3 defeat against Germany in the semifinal, India came out all guns blazing to dominate the possession in the first quarter.
It was an offensive start from India as they penetrated Spain’s defence regularly in the first 15 minutes and created the first scoring chance of the match in the sixth minute.Vice-captain Hardik Singh created a fine move from the right and passed the ball into the D to Sukhjeet Singh, whose shot went just wide of the left side Spanish goal as the Europeans survived.The Spanish came with more purpose and intensity in the second quarter and pressed hard on the Indian goal.
They took the lead in the 18th minute through a penalty stroke conversion by Miralles after Manpreet Singh conceded an unnecessary foul inside the D.
Spain kept up the tempo and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 20th minute but the Indians defended stoutly. In the 28th minute, Spain secured another penalty corner after Borja Lacalle hit the post but it went in vain.
Still trailing, India pressed hard on the Spain defence and secured their first penalty corner in the 29th minute but could not convert. (PTI)

Previous article
MCA shortlists 25 players for BCCI U-19 tournaments
Next article
Neeraj bags silver in javelin
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

JNC asks govt to prevent entry of B’deshi refugees

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) has asked the state government to ensure that...
MEGHALAYA

Umiam curbs peeve govt employees

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The state government relaxed the weight limit of vehicles using the renovated bridge...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya gets Rs 2,000 cr for MITP phase two

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Union Finance Ministry has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for Meghalaya for taking...
MEGHALAYA

Women’s panel to study crime patterns in state

Increasing cases of sexual offences are a major cause of concern: MSCW chief By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JNC asks govt to prevent entry of B’deshi refugees

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Jaintia National Council...

Umiam curbs peeve govt employees

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The state government relaxed...

M’laya gets Rs 2,000 cr for MITP phase two

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Union Finance Ministry...
Load more

Popular news

JNC asks govt to prevent entry of B’deshi refugees

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Jaintia National Council...

Umiam curbs peeve govt employees

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The state government relaxed...

M’laya gets Rs 2,000 cr for MITP phase two

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Union Finance Ministry...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img