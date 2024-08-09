Neeraj bags silver in javelin

Paris, Aug 8: Gold eluded defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he signed off with a silver in the Olympics men’s javelin throw event, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem bossed the field with a new Games record of 92.97m here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Chopra, who has never lost to Nadeem in their earlier 10 meetings, took the silver with his second round throw of 89.45m. He had won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m three years ago.

The season’s best effort was the Indian’s only legitimate throw of the evening. (PTI)