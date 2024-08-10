Group seeks clarity on eligibility criteria for contesting VEC polls

TURA, Aug 9: Lack of knowledge by the elected presidents and secretaries of the Village Employment Councils (VECs) of several villages in Garo Hills prompted the AMMSU to seek clarity on the eligible criteria for contesting VEC elections as per the guidelines of the MGNREGA scheme.

The AMMSU has written to the commissioner and secretary to the government, community, and rural development department to inform them about the problems and seek clarity on the eligible criteria for contesting for the posts of president and secretary.

AMMSU president Nur Islam informed that problems are being faced by villagers of Demdema, Selsella, and Batabari blocks under West Garo Hills as some of the elected secretaries and presidents were illiterate and unable to read and explain the work orders and other government documents.

“They do not know how to use VEC-related mobile apps and other mobile-related functions like an online system of muster roll, attendance of job card holders, whether they are present or absent,” he said, adding that this has led to mismanagement of funds, inefficient implementation of projects, and lack of transparency and accountability. The organisation sought a comprehensive list of all eligible criteria for holding the posts of president and secretary.