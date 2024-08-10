Saturday, August 10, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Group seeks clarity on eligibility criteria for contesting VEC polls

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, Aug 9: Lack of knowledge by the elected presidents and secretaries of the Village Employment Councils (VECs) of several villages in Garo Hills prompted the AMMSU to seek clarity on the eligible criteria for contesting VEC elections as per the guidelines of the MGNREGA scheme.
The AMMSU has written to the commissioner and secretary to the government, community, and rural development department to inform them about the problems and seek clarity on the eligible criteria for contesting for the posts of president and secretary.
AMMSU president Nur Islam informed that problems are being faced by villagers of Demdema, Selsella, and Batabari blocks under West Garo Hills as some of the elected secretaries and presidents were illiterate and unable to read and explain the work orders and other government documents.
“They do not know how to use VEC-related mobile apps and other mobile-related functions like an online system of muster roll, attendance of job card holders, whether they are present or absent,” he said, adding that this has led to mismanagement of funds, inefficient implementation of projects, and lack of transparency and accountability. The organisation sought a comprehensive list of all eligible criteria for holding the posts of president and secretary.

Previous article
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign begins
Next article
‘State govt commits to support farmers’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), an Assam-based Hindu group, over...
MEGHALAYA

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the state government to identify and secure...
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS, will organise a blood donation camp from 9:30 am...
MEGHALAYA

HYC demands relocation of OST centre

Shillong, Aug 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Friday urged the Health department to relocate the Oral...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by...

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by...

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img