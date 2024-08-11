2-day science exhibition concludes

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 10: The two-day Science and Mathematics Exhibition of Shillong Jail Road Boys’ Higher Secondary School concluded here on Friday.

The exhibition featured displays by the Geological Survey of India, Shillong, and projects by students of the school, inter-school events included science quizzes, oral PowerPoint presentations, mathematical reasoning, and mental math activities.

Popular talks by resource persons from GSI and NIT Meghalaya were also part of the two-day event.

This year’s exhibition was the twelfth edition of the celebration and the event is the highlight of the academic calendar of the school, a statement said.

Many schools from the city participated in the different competitions and appreciated the platform provided to the students.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, who inaugurated the event, urged the students to learn to apply their knowledge in various life situations.

He, however, cautioned the young learners against the bane of technology while accepting its advantages.