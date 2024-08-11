Sunday, August 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

2-day science exhibition concludes

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 10: The two-day Science and Mathematics Exhibition of Shillong Jail Road Boys’ Higher Secondary School concluded here on Friday.
The exhibition featured displays by the Geological Survey of India, Shillong, and projects by students of the school, inter-school events included science quizzes, oral PowerPoint presentations, mathematical reasoning, and mental math activities.
Popular talks by resource persons from GSI and NIT Meghalaya were also part of the two-day event.
This year’s exhibition was the twelfth edition of the celebration and the event is the highlight of the academic calendar of the school, a statement said.
Many schools from the city participated in the different competitions and appreciated the platform provided to the students.
Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, who inaugurated the event, urged the students to learn to apply their knowledge in various life situations.
He, however, cautioned the young learners against the bane of technology while accepting its advantages.

Previous article
Shillong comes alive to patriotic renditions
Next article
Farmers urged to adopt millet cultivation for sustainable agri
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking...
MEGHALAYA

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has given the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) 15 days to...
MEGHALAYA

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of Chief Executive Members (CEMs) from all 10 Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

City continues to face mobility challenges

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Shillong’s urban experience is losing its essence by the numerous challenges in mobility....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds up a placard as she participates...

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has...

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of...
Load more

Popular news

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds up a placard as she participates...

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has...

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img