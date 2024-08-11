Sunday, August 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong comes alive to patriotic renditions

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Akashvani Shillong holds musical event to celebrate I-Day,
India’s musical heritage

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: With Independence Day just around the corner, the state capital on Saturday reverberated with patriotic music by local artistes during a programme at U Soso Tham Auditorium, Shillong.
The programme ‘Akashvani Music Concert’, which was organised by Akashvani Shillong to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day and the rich musical heritage of India, featured local artistes and groups who enthralled the audience with a beautiful combination of patriotic and light music so as to rekindle the patriotic spirit of the listeners.
During the programme, a rendition of the Hindi song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ was performed by Bateithymmai Nongrum to pay tribute to the one who had laid down their lives for the motherland.
Meanwhile, many artistes exhibited their musical skills and mesmerised the audience, which included Khasi group songs led by Balahpynhun Mawlong and Kitkupar Nongsiej, Jaintia group songs led by Silbi Passah and Garo group songs by Gladborn Momin.
On the other hand, popular singers and local talents of western music bands, led by Donboklang Dohling and Gwyneth Alicia Mawlong, also contributed towards to the musical event.
During the programme, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, acknowledged that music has an extraordinary ability to transcend people from various cultures, languages and backgrounds, touching the hearts of people worldwide.
“Music doesn’t actually have a language. You may follow that particular script in which it is written, you may not, it may be in any language, one that you understand or don’t. But good music sets your feet tapping, it sets your heart bouncing and a lifting melody always stays in the mind,” he said.
Recalling the golden days of the All India Radio, Dharkar said, “It actually was a very important part of our lives, whether it was entertainment, whether it was for news, whether it was simply to have something as a presence around you wherever you were.”
“But importantly, it was the entertainment that you got through Akashvani, through radio, that served as a constant assistance to enlighten, make you feel nice, make you feel happy, and it was always something that you looked forward to,” he added.

