Sunday, August 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Farmers urged to adopt millet cultivation for sustainable agri

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Multi-technology Testing Centre and Vocational Training Centre at the College of Community Science, Tura, recently hosted an event to encourage farmers to adopt vermicompost and biofertilizer for foxtail millet cultivation.
Dean Dr. Jyoti V. Vastrad emphasised millet as a “miracle crop” due to its low water requirements and highlighted its potential for crop diversification in the Garo Hills, which could promote climate resiliency.
She urged farmers to expand millet cultivation to boost nutritional security within farming communities.
Farmers from Babadam village in West Garo Hills district attended the event, along with faculty and staff from the college.
During the event, seeds of foxtail millet, sorghum (great millet), and pearl millet, as well as biofertilizer (CAU Bioenhancer) and vermicompost, were distributed to farmers to support their millet cultivation efforts.
This initiative aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices and improve food security in the region. By adopting millet cultivation, farmers can diversify their crops, minimize their environmental impact, and enhance their nutritional intake. The event marked a significant step towards encouraging farmers in the Garo Hills to explore alternative crops like millet, which are well-suited to the region’s conditions.

2-day science exhibition concludes
SAFF marks fourth foundation day, promotes harmony
