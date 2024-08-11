Sunday, August 11, 2024
News Alert

Wayanad landslides: Search operation resumes, survivors to help identify spots

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 11: The second phase of the search for the missing persons in the Wayanad landslide disaster commenced on Sunday with the operation being carried out in six zones where the survivors will help in locating the spots.

 

The six zones include Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchiri Mattam. However, the operations in the risky terrain of Soochippara and downstream of the Chaliyar River will resume on Monday. At least 413 people lost their lives and 152 are still missing after the massive landslides hit Wayanad district of Kerala during the early hours of July 30.

 

Kerala Police, State Fire and Rescue Service personnel, survivors of the landslides, relatives of victims and volunteers of various service and youth outfits are part of the search operations.

 

Hundreds of civil volunteers, including women, are in the search teams and have crisscrossed the hilly regions. The Bailey Bridge, constructed by the Indian Army, is proving a boon to the locals and those involved in the relief and rescue mission.

 

Those people who registered for the work before 9 a.m. on Sunday were allowed to join the search operation.

 

The relatives and survivors from the relief camps are included in the search team to assist the rescue workers in identifying the places.

 

Cadaver dogs are also in the team to trace the spots where human remains are trapped under the debris.

 

Excavators will be used to remove the earth to search for the bodies after Cavadar dogs trace the spot, said officials.

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the relatives are being made part of the search operations to find people who are still missing as all other possible means have been exhausted.

 

The search operations took a brief break on Friday afternoon as the area was handed over to the SPG given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the disaster-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of the northern hilly district of Kerala.

 

PM Modi visited the landslides-hit Wayanad district and assured that the Central government will “spare no effort” in helping Kerala in relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as “nature displaying its furious form”. (IANS)

