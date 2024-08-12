Monday, August 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Assam Police to conduct BMI assessment from Aug 16

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, August 12: The Assam Police will conduct the second round of Body Mass Index (BMI) assessment for its personnel in the state from August 16.

Assam director general of police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed on Sunday that the annual BMI assessment for 2024 would commence from 9am on August 16, 2024 at the 4 Assam Police Battalion and 10 Assam Police Battalion in Guwahati.

“In other districts of the state, it will be conducted in three phases starting from August 17, 2024,” the DGP informed.

BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women.

A widely-used measure to determine whether a person’s weight falls within the healthy range, BMI is calculated by dividing the weight of a person in kilograms into meters by the square of the person’s height.

Notably, the first annual BMI test for Assam Police personnel was conducted last year with the primary objective of creating a fit and healthy state police force.

The tests are being conducted also for IPS/APS officers and all DEF/battalions/organisations.

The DGP had earlier informed that 97.53 percent candidates had cleared the first-ever BMI test conducted by Assam Police last year. Out of a total 70,161, only 1,748 police personnel failed to adjust themselves for the BMI standard, which is 30 or below.

The police personnel who were found to be in the obese (BMI 30+) category last year, were given a window of another three months to reduce weight.

Singh has also said the BMI tests would be conducted for police personnel every year and that the objective was to improve the standard every year.

Previous article
Meghalaya ASHA workers provided with mobile tablets
Next article
Expedite process to set up PSK in Sivasagar, MP urges Jaishankar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in cinema: A journey that pushed boundaries

Shillong, August 12: Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, who is basking in the success of his recent release...
Business

New Hindenburg allegations frivolous, cheap antics: Market experts

Shillong, August 12: Slamming the latest Hindenburg allegations as not merely frivolous but cheap antics, market experts on...
INTERNATIONAL

‘Can’t interfere in Bangladesh’s internal matters’: Shatrughan Sinha defends Cong’s ‘silence’ on atrocities on Hindus

Shillong, August 12:  Veteran politician and Trinamool Congress (MP) Shatrughan Sinha on Monday sought to rally behind the...
Business

India’s industrial production clocks 4.2 pc growth in June

Shillong, August 12: India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 4.2 per cent in June this year...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in cinema: A journey that pushed boundaries

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 12: Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, who...

New Hindenburg allegations frivolous, cheap antics: Market experts

Business 0
Shillong, August 12: Slamming the latest Hindenburg allegations as...

‘Can’t interfere in Bangladesh’s internal matters’: Shatrughan Sinha defends Cong’s ‘silence’ on atrocities on Hindus

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 12:  Veteran politician and Trinamool Congress (MP)...
Load more

Popular news

Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in cinema: A journey that pushed boundaries

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 12: Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, who...

New Hindenburg allegations frivolous, cheap antics: Market experts

Business 0
Shillong, August 12: Slamming the latest Hindenburg allegations as...

‘Can’t interfere in Bangladesh’s internal matters’: Shatrughan Sinha defends Cong’s ‘silence’ on atrocities on Hindus

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 12:  Veteran politician and Trinamool Congress (MP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img