Assam Police to conduct BMI assessment from Aug 16

Guwahati, August 12: The Assam Police will conduct the second round of Body Mass Index (BMI) assessment for its personnel in the state from August 16.

Assam director general of police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed on Sunday that the annual BMI assessment for 2024 would commence from 9am on August 16, 2024 at the 4 Assam Police Battalion and 10 Assam Police Battalion in Guwahati.

“In other districts of the state, it will be conducted in three phases starting from August 17, 2024,” the DGP informed.

BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women.

A widely-used measure to determine whether a person’s weight falls within the healthy range, BMI is calculated by dividing the weight of a person in kilograms into meters by the square of the person’s height.

Notably, the first annual BMI test for Assam Police personnel was conducted last year with the primary objective of creating a fit and healthy state police force.

The tests are being conducted also for IPS/APS officers and all DEF/battalions/organisations.

The DGP had earlier informed that 97.53 percent candidates had cleared the first-ever BMI test conducted by Assam Police last year. Out of a total 70,161, only 1,748 police personnel failed to adjust themselves for the BMI standard, which is 30 or below.

The police personnel who were found to be in the obese (BMI 30+) category last year, were given a window of another three months to reduce weight.

Singh has also said the BMI tests would be conducted for police personnel every year and that the objective was to improve the standard every year.