Monday, August 12, 2024
MEGALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya ASHA workers provided with mobile tablets

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, August 12: The Health Department on Monday distributed mobile tablets to the ASHA workers and facilitators at a function held at the conference room of the Pasteur Institute.

Addressing the gathering after distribution of the mobile tablets, Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the objective for providing the mobile tablets to the ASHA workers and facilitators was to make them more productive and improve the quality of services they provide.

Lyngdoh said that the ASHA workers are helping the government by providing the necessary information which is necessary in the formulation of the health programmes and policies.

Urging the ASHA workers and facilitators for optimal use of the tablets to improve their efficiency, she said that they can collect the data with their door-to-door visit and they give the feedback on how the government can improve in the implementation of its health programmes.

Health Minister encourages the health workers to download the apps of the Health department which are there like the mother app and immunization app.

The Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 15 crore through the National Health Mission (NHM) ASHA programme for the distribution of the mobile tablets.

Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare, Sampath Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Ampareen launches intensified IEC campaign against HIV, STIs
Assam Police to conduct BMI assessment from Aug 16
