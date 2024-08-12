Monday, August 12, 2024
Ampareen launches intensified IEC campaign against HIV, STIs

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, August 12: Meghalaya Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Monday  launched the Intensified IEC campaign on the occasion of the International Youth Day at an event held at the auditorium in the State Central Library here.

The campaign will cover all the districts of the State and aims to enhance knowledge levels and equip the masses with information about Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). The initiative seeks to reach all areas of the state, especially the youth, to educate them about HIV and STIs.

This campaign is part of Meghalaya Aids Control Society (MACS) ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of HIV and promote awareness about the disease.

While addressing the gathering after the formally launching of the Intensified IEC campaign, the Health Minister said that there are more than 400 plus children and infants who are suffering from HIV and AIDS.

She expressed concern that there are many people who are reluctant to undertake the test. According to her, it is important for the citizens to come forward to assist the government in a campaign to fight against HIV.

Lyngdoh said that the state government is trying to rectify by way of counseling of all the vulnerable groups to come forward and do the testing.

The participants also took out a rally from State Central Library premises, Khyndailad, IGP Point and again culminated at the State Central Library.

The theme of this year’s International Youth Day is “From Clicks to Progress: YouthDigital Pathways for Sustainable Development”.

Director of Health Services (MI), Dr. F.V. Kharshiing and MACS project director Dr Bethabara Decruse, school and college students were present on the occasion.

