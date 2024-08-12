Monday, August 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rahul Gandhi is most dangerous man: Kangana Ranaut tears into LoP over Hindenburg remark

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kanagana Ranaut on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, over the latter’s support and endorsement of the Hindenburg Research’s report on SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch.

She described him as the ‘most dangerous man’ and accused him of destabilising the nation and its economy. The BJP MP from Mandi, in a post on X, said that Rahul’s condemnation of the government over a ‘malicious’ report was because he couldn’t secure the PM’s chair.

“Rahul Gandhi is the most dangerous man, he is bitter, poisonous and destructive, his agenda is that if he can’t be the Prime Minister, then he might as well destroy this nation,” she wrote in the social media post.

Notably, the latest report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research levelled direct accusations at the SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, a charge vehemently denied by the latter as ‘baseless and based on insinuations’.

Kangana Ranaut said that the Hindenburg report, which it claimed to be a ‘very big’ revelation, turned out to be a damp squib but Rahul was ‘trying everything to destabilise this nation, its security and economy.’

Further taking a caustic rather personalised swipe, the BJP leader said, “Get ready to sit in Opposition all your life. They will never make you their leader.”

Rahul Gandhi in a video message on Sunday evening demanded that the Prime Minister announce a JPC probe into the serious charges against the SEBI chief. He asked why the SEBI chairman didn’t resign after the ‘damning’ report and why she along with the Prime Minister should not be accountable for lakhs of investors, who will lose money after the revelations.

“It is my duty as Leader of the Opposition to bring to your notice that there is a risk in the Indian stock market because institutions have been compromised. This is a very serious allegation. Why hasn’t SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?” Rahul said in the video message.

IANS

Previous article
Protests at Safdarjung, AIIMS over Kolkata doc’s murder; patients suffer as work halted
Next article
Cong, allies, toolkit gang conspiring to usher in economic anarchy: BJP on Hindenburg charges
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Will hand over doctor’s rape & murder case to CBI if police probe not done by Sunday, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Aug 12:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the probe in the alleged...
NATIONAL

Rain throws life out of gear in Raj: 20 dead in 24 hours, schools closed in 7 districts

Jaipur, Aug 12: As many as 20 people have died in the last 24 hours due to rain-related...
Business

Bharti Enterprises to buy 24.5 pc stake in UK’s BT Group for about $4 billion

New Delhi, Aug 12:  Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, on Monday said it has...
INTERNATIONAL

Cong, allies, toolkit gang conspiring to usher in economic anarchy: BJP on Hindenburg charges

New Delhi, Aug 12: Amid the heated uproar on Hindenburg Research’s latest report, the BJP on Monday launched...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will hand over doctor’s rape & murder case to CBI if police probe not done by Sunday, says Mamata Banerjee

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 12:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Rain throws life out of gear in Raj: 20 dead in 24 hours, schools closed in 7 districts

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Aug 12: As many as 20 people have...

Bharti Enterprises to buy 24.5 pc stake in UK’s BT Group for about $4 billion

Business 0
New Delhi, Aug 12:  Bharti Global, the international investment...
Load more

Popular news

Will hand over doctor’s rape & murder case to CBI if police probe not done by Sunday, says Mamata Banerjee

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 12:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Rain throws life out of gear in Raj: 20 dead in 24 hours, schools closed in 7 districts

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Aug 12: As many as 20 people have...

Bharti Enterprises to buy 24.5 pc stake in UK’s BT Group for about $4 billion

Business 0
New Delhi, Aug 12:  Bharti Global, the international investment...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img