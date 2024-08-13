Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

CM inaugurates Oyster Mushroom Cluster in Mendipathar

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Tura, Aug 13: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the Oyster Mushroom Cluster (Common Facility Center) under SFURTI scheme (MSME) along with gap funding from Government of Meghalaya at Jampara, Mendipathar, North Garo Hills.
The oyster mushroom cluster in Jampara claims to be one of the first mushroom processing units in the North East region. The unit is fully equipped with solar power panel whereby its machineries would be operational entirely through solar energy.
The project which cost Rs10 crores is being implemented by Mendipathar Multi Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd. through the technical support of Madhukar Livelihood Foundation, New Delhi and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati as the nodal agency.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma speaking as the chief guest on the occasion said the common facility center for mushroom production would support 634 registered farmers on value addition of oyster mushroom, developing in-house spawn etc; thereby enhancing the livelihood of the farmers of the district.
The facility would also address the rising demand for mushroom in the state.
Endorsing job opportunity for the people of the region, Sangma said the facility would create employment for the youth under skilled and semi-skilled criteria and would also benefit 1000 farmers in the initial phase.
Sangma pressed upon the gathering for concerted efforts from all individuals and stakeholders for the successful implementation of the project.
President of Madhukar Livelihood Foundation, Vineeth Madhukar in his address expressed his joy at the inauguration of the oyster mushroom cluster where he informed that the project was conceptualized in 2019 and with dedication and commitment of the founder of Madhukar Livelihood Foundation, Lt. Ashok Madhukar and Sister Rose that the project could see the light of day.
He informed the project was designed with the integrated support system for the farmers including access to appropriate technology, funds, human resource and market.
The facility would produce mushroom marketable products such as dehydrated mushroom, powder mushroom, pickles, soup mixes, chutney mixes etc,.
Sister Rose Kayathinkara, President & Secretary of Mendipathar Multi-Purpose Co-operation Society extolled the project departments for their encouragement and support and hoped that the facility would support not only oyster mushroom farmers but also the horti and agriculture farmers simultaneously.
She also apprised the gathering that from the inception of the project till its completion many farmers have undergone training, productive activity and has also supported farmers with better cultivation practices.
As part of the programme, 3 best mushroom producers of the district were felicitated by the chief minister.
The chief minister also flagged off vehicles for rubber latex collection.
Among others who spoke during the programme were Mendipathar MLA, Marthon J Sangma and NGH’s Deputy Commissioner AK Singhs
Previous article
DAO refutes charges of corruption against Agri official
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

DAO refutes charges of corruption against Agri official

Tura, August 13: The District Agriculture Officer in West Garo Hills on Tuesday refuted the allegations of corruption,...
MEGHALAYA

Killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew an instance of state sponsored terrorism: HYNF

Shillong, August 13: The HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah has said the killing of former HNLC general secretary,...
INTERNATIONAL

Hindus in B’desh cry for justice, say community facing repeated threats to leave country

Dhaka, Aug 13: The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM), a grand national alliance of 23 religious organisations in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of constant ‘khoobsurati’ in his life

Shillong, August 13:  Actor Varun Dhawan shared a throwback picture from Serbia and revealed who the constant “khoobsurati”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

DAO refutes charges of corruption against Agri official

NATIONAL 0
Tura, August 13: The District Agriculture Officer in West...

Killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew an instance of state sponsored terrorism: HYNF

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, August 13: The HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah...

Hindus in B’desh cry for justice, say community facing repeated threats to leave country

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 13: The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM),...
Load more

Popular news

DAO refutes charges of corruption against Agri official

NATIONAL 0
Tura, August 13: The District Agriculture Officer in West...

Killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew an instance of state sponsored terrorism: HYNF

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, August 13: The HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah...

Hindus in B’desh cry for justice, say community facing repeated threats to leave country

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 13: The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM),...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img