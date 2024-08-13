DAO refutes charges of corruption against Agri official

Tura, August 13: The District Agriculture Officer in West Garo Hills on Tuesday refuted the allegations of corruption, made against an Agriculture Officer under Selsella block by certain sections of residents from the area and termed their charge as baseless and untrue.

Earlier, certain sections of farmers under Selsella C&RD Block in West Garo Hills submitted a complaint to the District Agriculture Officer of the district, seeking action against one, Mominur Islam, the Agriculture Inspector (AI) under the block for allegedly taking money from them for their verification as beneficiaries under PM-KISAN.

The complaint by the farmers was submitted on July 30.

The District Agriculture Officer, K Sutnga in a clarification on Tuesday informed that an inquiry was conducted in the presence of farmers, immediately after the allegations where it was found that the AI was not guilty of the charges.

“It was found that no money was paid to Islam for verification of farmers as beneficiaries under PM-Kisan. Therefore the allegation is baseless and false,” Sutnga said.

According to Sutnga, the farmers were made signatories in the complaint without them actually knowing what was written in the complaint. Sutnga however, while stating that the false allegation was a serious case of defamation, said that the matter needs to be looked into.