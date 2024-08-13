Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

DAO refutes charges of corruption against Agri official

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, August 13: The District Agriculture Officer in West Garo Hills on Tuesday refuted the allegations of corruption, made against an Agriculture Officer under Selsella block by certain sections of residents from the area and termed their charge as baseless and untrue.

Earlier, certain sections of farmers under Selsella C&RD Block in West Garo Hills submitted a complaint to the District Agriculture Officer of the district, seeking action against one, Mominur Islam, the Agriculture Inspector (AI) under the block for allegedly taking money from them for their verification as beneficiaries under PM-KISAN.

The complaint by the farmers was submitted on July 30.

The District Agriculture Officer, K Sutnga in a clarification on Tuesday informed that an inquiry was conducted in the presence of farmers, immediately after the allegations where it was found that the AI was not guilty of the charges.

“It was found that no money was paid to Islam for verification of farmers as beneficiaries under PM-Kisan. Therefore the allegation is baseless and false,” Sutnga said.

According to Sutnga, the farmers were made signatories in the complaint without them actually knowing what was written in the complaint. Sutnga however, while stating that the false allegation was a serious case of defamation, said that the matter needs to be looked into.

Previous article
Killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew an instance of state sponsored terrorism: HYNF
Next article
CM inaugurates Oyster Mushroom Cluster in Mendipathar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM inaugurates Oyster Mushroom Cluster in Mendipathar

Tura, Aug 13: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the Oyster Mushroom Cluster (Common Facility...
MEGHALAYA

Killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew an instance of state sponsored terrorism: HYNF

Shillong, August 13: The HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah has said the killing of former HNLC general secretary,...
INTERNATIONAL

Hindus in B’desh cry for justice, say community facing repeated threats to leave country

Dhaka, Aug 13: The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM), a grand national alliance of 23 religious organisations in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of constant ‘khoobsurati’ in his life

Shillong, August 13:  Actor Varun Dhawan shared a throwback picture from Serbia and revealed who the constant “khoobsurati”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM inaugurates Oyster Mushroom Cluster in Mendipathar

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 13: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...

Killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew an instance of state sponsored terrorism: HYNF

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, August 13: The HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah...

Hindus in B’desh cry for justice, say community facing repeated threats to leave country

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 13: The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM),...
Load more

Popular news

CM inaugurates Oyster Mushroom Cluster in Mendipathar

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 13: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...

Killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew an instance of state sponsored terrorism: HYNF

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, August 13: The HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah...

Hindus in B’desh cry for justice, say community facing repeated threats to leave country

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 13: The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM),...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img