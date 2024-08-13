Tuesday, August 13, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew an instance of state sponsored terrorism: HYNF

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, August 13: The HNYF president, Sadon K. Blah has said the killing of former HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew at the hand of the police is an instance of  “State sponsored terrorism”.

While addressing the gathering after paying floral tributes to the former HNLC leader on his third death anniversary at his graveyard in Lawmali on Tuesday, Blah said that it is really sad that the Bri Hynniewtrep and the family of late Thangkhiew had to experience this “state sponsored terror”.

“The act of the police to carry out the operation during the late hours in the night and especially to fire bullets to kill the former HNLC leader who was not in good health is not acceptable at all,” HNYF president said.

Meanwhile, Thangkhiew’s younger brother, Granary Starfield Thangkhiew said that the killing of his elder brother is an act of revenge on the part of the police since they were not able to get hold of him when he was still a member of the HNLC.

He also questioned the decision of the state government to promote the erring police personnel who had admitted before the chairperson of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Justice (retd) T. Vaiphei that he was the one who had fired his brother with his AK-47.

“Now the same police personnel who was only a head constable has now been promoted to the position of the Sub Inspector (SI). The erring police personnel is currently the second in-charge of the one of the police outposts in Jaintia Hills. We want to question the state government why they have promoted instead of arresting him,” Thangkhiew said.

According to him, this policy of the government will encourage the police to do illegal things only to be promoted.

He further alleged that it also proves that it is the government who has directed the police to kill his brother by felicitating the erring police personnel who was responsible in killing his brother.

Meanwhile, he informed that the next hearing on the case which he had filed at the Meghalaya High Court will be held on August 19.

“I had listened during the last hearing where the judge had stated that it would be the last hearing. We also hope that it will be the last hearing,” Thangkhiew added.

The members of the Mawlai units of KSU, FKJGP and HNYF also accompanied the family members of late Thangkhiew to pay floral tributes at his graveyard.

