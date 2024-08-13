Tuesday, August 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Four held for truck hijacking in EKH

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the detention and theft of a truck loaded with TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) bars in the East Khasi Hills district. The suspects, identified as Deibormi Mukhim, Robert Shadap, Babiangbor Mylliem, and Shopstarwell Jana, are now in custody as investigations continue.
The incident unfolded on the evening of August 8, when a 12-wheeler truck bearing the registration number NL-01-K-6051 was parked at the Mawryngkneng bypass. According to an FIR filed by Deibormi Mukhim and Robert Shadap, the two were forcefully abducted at knife-point by unknown individuals who entered their truck at around 8:50 PM. The assailants reportedly dragged them into an Alto 800 with no registration number. Along with another truck driver, the victims were held captive throughout the night and released the following morning at Pynursla.
Following the filing of the FIR on August 9, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger, confirmed that an investigation was promptly initiated. However, the investigation revealed a twist — Mukhim and Shadap had allegedly orchestrated the entire incident to unload the TMT bars and transfer them to another truck (ML-05-T-3858) at Pommura.
The stolen consignment, totalling approximately 18.5 tons of TMT bars valued at Rs 9.5 to 10 lakh, was recovered from the villages of Laitkyrhong and Jongksha.
Further police action led to the recovery of the reportedly “missing” truck (NL-01-K-6051) from Mukhla village in West Jaintia Hills and the seizure of the second truck (ML-05-T-3858) involved in the crime from 7th Mile Baniun, Upper Shillong.
A criminal case has been registered under sections 309(4) and 137(2) of the BNS at Mawryngkneng Police Station.

