PM dedicates perilla developed by ICAR Umiam to the nation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 12: In a move that may usher in agricultural innovation in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation two newly developed varieties of perilla, ‘Poorvottar Perilla 1’ and ‘Poorvottar Perilla 2’, which were developed by the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region in Umiam, Meghalaya.

The dedication ceremony, which took place on August 11, saw PM Modi highlighting the importance of these perilla varieties, known locally as ‘Nei lieh’ in Khasi, as part of a broader initiative to introduce 109 varieties of high-nutrition crops from across the country. These varieties were recognised and released during the 92nd meeting of the ‘Central Sub-Committee on Crop Standard Notification and Variety Release for Agricultural Crops’ in New Delhi on August 2.

The ‘Poorvottar Perilla 1’ and ‘Poorvottar Perilla 2’ varieties have been specifically developed for the rain-fed Kharif hilly ecosystems of the North Eastern Hill Zone comprising Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Tripura, and the Northern Hill Zone which includes Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

They boast a yield potential of 12-14 quintals per hectare, with a maturity duration of 160-165 days. Additionally, these varieties are lodging-resistant and contain 39-43% oil and 18-19% protein, making them valuable for both agricultural productivity and health benefits.

The perilla varieties are highly valued in oriental medicine for their wide range of medicinal properties, including anti-asthmatic, antibacterial, antidote, antimicrobial, antipyretic, antiseptic, antispasmodic, and many more.

Director of ICAR RC NEH, Umiam, Dr Vinay Kumar Mishra, expressed pride in the national recognition of the institute’s work. He congratulated the research scientists, stating, “It is a proud moment for the Institute, which has come into the national limelight as it is dedicatedly working for the upliftment of agriculture in the Northeastern hilly states of India.”