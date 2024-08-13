Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Nartiang objects to JHADC Bill on delimitation of constituencies

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Nartiang village has raised opposition to the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Constitution of District Council) Amendment Bill, 2024, which was recently passed by the JHADC paving the way for the division of the villages in view of the delimitation of the district council constituencies.
In a letter submitted to the District Council Affairs department here on Monday, Headman of Nartiang, Mom Phalangki said they are concerned about the division of Nartiang village despite their request to retain the village in the existing constituency.
“The division of the village has resulted in the fragmentation of our community, with the village split into two parts: law Nartiang, now included with the Moodop-Umladang constituency, and Nartiang A and Nartiang B, which have been merged into Nartiang-Wahiajer constituency. Nartiang A and Nartiang B are now left without a Rangbah Shnong (Headman), a crucial figure in maintaining our cultural and social unity. The division has not only disrupted our community but also disregarded the cultural significance of Nartiang as a historic constituency,” Phalangki said.
He said that this action directly contravenes the doctrine of the Sixth Schedule, which is intended to protect the traditional culture and governance of tribal communities.
The Headman of Nartiang has sought the intervention of the Secretary of the District Council Affairs department. “We implore you to ensure that Nartiang remains intact within its existing constituency, retaining its name and unity, and that Nartiang be fully included within the Nartiang constituency. It is imperative to protect our traditional way of life and prevent further erosion of our cultural heritage. Should our concerns not be addressed, we may have to pursue legal action against the delimitation members responsible for this decision,” Phalangki added.

Previous article
PM dedicates perilla developed by ICAR Umiam to the nation
Next article
Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan, at a city temple on Monday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major respite to the Northeastern states, Union Home Minister Amit...
MEGHALAYA

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever has started to grip the capital city even as...
MEGHALAYA

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on Monday distributed mobile tablets to the ASHA workers and...
MEGHALAYA

Workers clear debris from a landslide on NH-6 at Kuliang in East Jaintia Hills on Monday

Workers clear debris from a landslide on NH-6 at Kuliang in East Jaintia Hills on Monday. A joint...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major...

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever...

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on...
Load more

Popular news

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major...

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever...

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img