Nartiang objects to JHADC Bill on delimitation of constituencies

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Nartiang village has raised opposition to the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Constitution of District Council) Amendment Bill, 2024, which was recently passed by the JHADC paving the way for the division of the villages in view of the delimitation of the district council constituencies.

In a letter submitted to the District Council Affairs department here on Monday, Headman of Nartiang, Mom Phalangki said they are concerned about the division of Nartiang village despite their request to retain the village in the existing constituency.

“The division of the village has resulted in the fragmentation of our community, with the village split into two parts: law Nartiang, now included with the Moodop-Umladang constituency, and Nartiang A and Nartiang B, which have been merged into Nartiang-Wahiajer constituency. Nartiang A and Nartiang B are now left without a Rangbah Shnong (Headman), a crucial figure in maintaining our cultural and social unity. The division has not only disrupted our community but also disregarded the cultural significance of Nartiang as a historic constituency,” Phalangki said.

He said that this action directly contravenes the doctrine of the Sixth Schedule, which is intended to protect the traditional culture and governance of tribal communities.

The Headman of Nartiang has sought the intervention of the Secretary of the District Council Affairs department. “We implore you to ensure that Nartiang remains intact within its existing constituency, retaining its name and unity, and that Nartiang be fully included within the Nartiang constituency. It is imperative to protect our traditional way of life and prevent further erosion of our cultural heritage. Should our concerns not be addressed, we may have to pursue legal action against the delimitation members responsible for this decision,” Phalangki added.