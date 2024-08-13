Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra’s homecoming delayed, in Germany to consult doctor

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 12: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has left for Germany after winning a silver medal in the Paris Games to take medical advice regarding a possible surgery and to decide whether to feature in the upcoming Diamond League meetings, according to sources. A family source said that he has left for Germany and is unlikely to return to India for at least one month. In Paris, Indian Olympic Association sources also confirmed that Chopra has left for Germany.
After winning at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland in June, Chopra had said that he would consult doctors after the Paris Olympics to deal with his injury.
He had won the World Championships in 2023 while carrying the groin injury. Before the Paris Olympics this year, he took a break of more than one month due to adductor muscle niggle.
He had earlier also consulted a doctor in Germany regarding his injury. He also had a short training stint in Saarbrucken in Germany last month before the Olympics.
During the Paris Olympics, Chopra had expressed his desire to play in the Diamond League Final to be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 14. For that to happen, he will have to play at least one DL Meeting – either in Lausanne on August 22 or in Zurich on September 5. (PTI)

Previous article
Pugilists flatter to deceive
Next article
Bodoland FC beat BSF 4-3
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Medals galore for state Karatekas

Shillong, Aug 12: Forty-Five Karatekas from Meghalaya representing the All Meghalaya Karate – Do Association made the state...
SALANTINI JANERA

NH-6 ramako namdapatchina NHAI-na ge·etaniko on·a

SHILLONG: East Jaintia Hills a·jao National Highway (NH-6) rama namsrangjaengahani a·sel ramako re·ruraenggipa manderang neng·nikanirangko chagrongna nangtokengani gimin...
SPORTS

Bodoland FC beat BSF 4-3

Kokrajhar, Aug 12: Bodoland FC prevailed over Border Security Force FT in a seven goal thriller to keep...
INTERNATIONAL

Harris gains ground in key states

Washington, Aug 12: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has voiced confidence in winning the November 5 general elections...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Medals galore for state Karatekas

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Aug 12: Forty-Five Karatekas from Meghalaya representing the...

NH-6 ramako namdapatchina NHAI-na ge·etaniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: East Jaintia Hills a·jao National Highway (NH-6) rama...

Bodoland FC beat BSF 4-3

SPORTS 0
Kokrajhar, Aug 12: Bodoland FC prevailed over Border Security...
Load more

Popular news

Medals galore for state Karatekas

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Aug 12: Forty-Five Karatekas from Meghalaya representing the...

NH-6 ramako namdapatchina NHAI-na ge·etaniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: East Jaintia Hills a·jao National Highway (NH-6) rama...

Bodoland FC beat BSF 4-3

SPORTS 0
Kokrajhar, Aug 12: Bodoland FC prevailed over Border Security...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img