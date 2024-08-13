Neeraj Chopra’s homecoming delayed, in Germany to consult doctor

New Delhi, Aug 12: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has left for Germany after winning a silver medal in the Paris Games to take medical advice regarding a possible surgery and to decide whether to feature in the upcoming Diamond League meetings, according to sources. A family source said that he has left for Germany and is unlikely to return to India for at least one month. In Paris, Indian Olympic Association sources also confirmed that Chopra has left for Germany.

After winning at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland in June, Chopra had said that he would consult doctors after the Paris Olympics to deal with his injury.

He had won the World Championships in 2023 while carrying the groin injury. Before the Paris Olympics this year, he took a break of more than one month due to adductor muscle niggle.

He had earlier also consulted a doctor in Germany regarding his injury. He also had a short training stint in Saarbrucken in Germany last month before the Olympics.

During the Paris Olympics, Chopra had expressed his desire to play in the Diamond League Final to be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 14. For that to happen, he will have to play at least one DL Meeting – either in Lausanne on August 22 or in Zurich on September 5. (PTI)