Representatives of Rngi Mylliem Lower Primary School receive stationery items from the UBA Cell and NSS Cell of St. Edmund’s College. As part of their
outreach programme, the UBA Cell and NSS Cell gave away solar lights,
black-and-white board and other stationery items to the school.
Representatives of Rngi Mylliem Lower Primary School receive stationery items from the UBA Cell and NSS Cell of St. Edmund’s College
Date:
Share post:
Representatives of Rngi Mylliem Lower Primary School receive stationery items from the UBA Cell and NSS Cell of St. Edmund’s College. As part of their