Rs 5-cr corpus fund looks to bail out broomstick farmers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Unveiling a corpus fund of Rs 5-crore, the Meghalaya government on Monday announced that it has decided to offer financial relief to farmers grappling with the plummeting market price of broomstick. Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh revealed that the fund was instituted three months ago.

Lyngdoh advised farmers to stock their broomstick produce in warehouses instead of selling at the current low market rates. She explained that the government will offer monetary assistance to farmers who apply for relief through the fund, helping them manage the interim period between harvesting and eventual market sale. Several farmers have already received financial support from the corpus fund, according to Ampareen.

The state government is also considering setting up processing centres in Amlarem, Pynursla, and Mawsynram to enhance the value of broomsticks, which are widely cultivated in these areas.

Farmers in the Mawkynrew area of East Khasi Hills have been particularly affected, as the price of broomstick has dropped from Rs 130 to Rs 30 per kg. Additionally, traders at Mawiong are reportedly making unwarranted deductions in the weight of broomstick, further exacerbating the farmers’ struggles. Many farmers, who rely solely on broomstick farming for their livelihood, are now finding it difficult to pay school fees and meet their families’ needs.

In response to the crisis, Mawkynrew MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh recently convened a meeting with hundreds of farmers and traditional heads from various villages at Thangsning village to address the issue. He highlighted that since broomstick is no longer classified as a forest produce, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) can no longer collect forest royalties.

He argued that the state government’s decision to reclassify broomstick as an agro-forestry product should have benefited the farmers, but the current price drop has created new challenges.

The MLA had assured the farmers that he would lead a delegation to meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to seek solutions to their grievances. He also suggested inviting traders to explain the factors contributing to the decline in broomstick prices.