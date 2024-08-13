Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Rs 5-cr corpus fund looks to bail out broomstick farmers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Unveiling a corpus fund of Rs 5-crore, the Meghalaya government on Monday announced that it has decided to offer financial relief to farmers grappling with the plummeting market price of broomstick. Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh revealed that the fund was instituted three months ago.
Lyngdoh advised farmers to stock their broomstick produce in warehouses instead of selling at the current low market rates. She explained that the government will offer monetary assistance to farmers who apply for relief through the fund, helping them manage the interim period between harvesting and eventual market sale. Several farmers have already received financial support from the corpus fund, according to Ampareen.
The state government is also considering setting up processing centres in Amlarem, Pynursla, and Mawsynram to enhance the value of broomsticks, which are widely cultivated in these areas.
Farmers in the Mawkynrew area of East Khasi Hills have been particularly affected, as the price of broomstick has dropped from Rs 130 to Rs 30 per kg. Additionally, traders at Mawiong are reportedly making unwarranted deductions in the weight of broomstick, further exacerbating the farmers’ struggles. Many farmers, who rely solely on broomstick farming for their livelihood, are now finding it difficult to pay school fees and meet their families’ needs.
In response to the crisis, Mawkynrew MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh recently convened a meeting with hundreds of farmers and traditional heads from various villages at Thangsning village to address the issue. He highlighted that since broomstick is no longer classified as a forest produce, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) can no longer collect forest royalties.
He argued that the state government’s decision to reclassify broomstick as an agro-forestry product should have benefited the farmers, but the current price drop has created new challenges.
The MLA had assured the farmers that he would lead a delegation to meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to seek solutions to their grievances. He also suggested inviting traders to explain the factors contributing to the decline in broomstick prices.

Previous article
Vulnerable groups reluctant to be tested for HIV: Ampareen
Next article
Representatives of Rngi Mylliem Lower Primary School receive stationery items from the UBA Cell and NSS Cell of St. Edmund’s College
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major respite to the Northeastern states, Union Home Minister Amit...
MEGHALAYA

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever has started to grip the capital city even as...
MEGHALAYA

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on Monday distributed mobile tablets to the ASHA workers and...
MEGHALAYA

Workers clear debris from a landslide on NH-6 at Kuliang in East Jaintia Hills on Monday

Workers clear debris from a landslide on NH-6 at Kuliang in East Jaintia Hills on Monday. A joint...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major...

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever...

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on...
Load more

Popular news

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major...

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever...

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img