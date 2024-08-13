Vulnerable groups reluctant to be tested for HIV: Ampareen

Health minister calls for HIV testing as undiagnosed cases rise in Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Monday expressed concern about the ongoing challenges faced by the Health department in encouraging vulnerable groups to undergo HIV/AIDS testing. Speaking at the launch of an intensified Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign to mark International Youth Day, held at Soso Tham Auditorium in the State Central Library, Lyngdoh highlighted the alarming trend of reluctance among these groups to come forward for testing.

Lyngdoh warned that many individuals living with the HIV virus remain undiagnosed, posing a significant public health risk.

She emphasised that the virus does not only affect those infected but can also be transmitted to their children. The Health minister revealed a concerning statistic — Over 400 children and infants in the state are currently suffering from HIV/AIDS.

In her address, Lyngdoh called on citizens to support the government’s campaign against HIV/AIDS. She stressed the importance of counseling and testing for all vulnerable groups, saying, “It is important to know whether or not they are people living with HIV/AIDS.”

Additionally, the Health minister urged the youth to play an active role in spreading awareness about the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.

She acknowledged the severity of the HIV/AIDS crisis, describing it as a major threat to the state.

The newly launched IEC campaign will span all districts of Meghalaya, aiming to increase awareness and educate the public, especially the youth, about HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) to curb the spread of HIV and enhance public understanding of the disease.

The event also featured a rally that commenced from the State Central Library premises, passing through Khyndai Lad and IGP Point before returning to the State Central Library.

The theme of this year’s International Youth Day, ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,’ was highlighted throughout the campaign.

Prominent attendees included Director of Health Services (MI), Dr FV Kharshiing, Project Director of MACS, Dr Bethabara Decruse, besides school and college students.