Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Youth body of Catholic Parish Jowai celebrates 40th anniv

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Aug 12: Marking an important milestone, the Catholic Parish Jowai Youth Association (CPJYA) celebrated its 40th anniversary, also known as the Ruby Jubilee, on Saturday, in an event at Marianhill Higher Secondary School, Jowai.
Father Bishop Ferdinand Dkhar, DD, the Bishop of the Diocese of Jowai, served as the chief guest.
The celebrations began with a Solemn High Mass at 10 am, led by Bishop Ferdinand, as an expression of gratitude for the four decades of the association’s journey. The mass was attended by the Fathers of Jowai Parish and other parishes within the Diocese, who joined the congregation in giving thanks.
Despite heavy rainfall, hundreds of youths from the Parish of Jowai gathered to participate in the Ruby Jubilee celebrations. As part of the ceremony, they partook in the ‘Rynsi’ bread, symbolising the blood and body of Jesus Christ.

Previous article
CIC sits on activist’s RTI appeal for over 2 months
Next article
The ‘Gender Champions’ pose after being felicitated for their outstanding contribution to gender equality, at the St. Edmund’s College AV Room on Monday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major respite to the Northeastern states, Union Home Minister Amit...
MEGHALAYA

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever has started to grip the capital city even as...
MEGHALAYA

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on Monday distributed mobile tablets to the ASHA workers and...
MEGHALAYA

Workers clear debris from a landslide on NH-6 at Kuliang in East Jaintia Hills on Monday

Workers clear debris from a landslide on NH-6 at Kuliang in East Jaintia Hills on Monday. A joint...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major...

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever...

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on...
Load more

Popular news

Not a single B’deshi will enter M’laya: Shah promises CM

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Aug 12: In a major...

Govt plans elaborate security in city for Independence Day

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Independence Day fever...

ASHA workers in Meghalaya go hi-tech with mobile tablets

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Health Department on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img