Youth body of Catholic Parish Jowai celebrates 40th anniv

JOWAI, Aug 12: Marking an important milestone, the Catholic Parish Jowai Youth Association (CPJYA) celebrated its 40th anniversary, also known as the Ruby Jubilee, on Saturday, in an event at Marianhill Higher Secondary School, Jowai.

Father Bishop Ferdinand Dkhar, DD, the Bishop of the Diocese of Jowai, served as the chief guest.

The celebrations began with a Solemn High Mass at 10 am, led by Bishop Ferdinand, as an expression of gratitude for the four decades of the association’s journey. The mass was attended by the Fathers of Jowai Parish and other parishes within the Diocese, who joined the congregation in giving thanks.

Despite heavy rainfall, hundreds of youths from the Parish of Jowai gathered to participate in the Ruby Jubilee celebrations. As part of the ceremony, they partook in the ‘Rynsi’ bread, symbolising the blood and body of Jesus Christ.