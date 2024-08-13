Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian military operating inside Kursk

Kyiv, Aug 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian military forces are operating inside Russia’s Kursk region.

Zelenkskyy made the statement in a post on Telegram praising the country’s soldiers and commanders “for their steadfastness and decisive actions.” He did not elaborate further on the military incursion.

He suggested that Ukraine would offer humanitarian assistance in the region, saying that government officials were instructed to prepare a humanitarian plan for the territory.

‘Incursion attempt to stop Moscow’s offensive’

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the Ukrainian army’s incursion into the Kursk region, which has caused more than 100,000 civilians to flee and embarrassed the Kremlin, is an attempt by Kyiv to stop Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and gain leverage in possible future peace talks.

Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to the surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting, but Putin insisted Moscow’s army will prevail.

Speaking at a meeting with top security and defense officials, Putin said the attack that began Aug. 6 appeared to reflect Kyiv’s attempt to gain a better negotiating position in possible future talks to end the war.

Putin said Ukraine may have hoped that the attack would cause public unrest in Russia, but that it has failed to achieve that goal, and he claimed that the number of volunteers to join the Russian military has increased because of the assault. He said Russian forces will carry on with their offensive in eastern Ukraine regardless.

“It’s obvious that the enemy will keep trying to destabilize the situation in the border zone to try to destabilize the domestic political situation in our country,” Putin said. Russia’s main task is “to squeeze out, drive the enemy out of our territories and, together with the border service, to ensure reliable cover of the state border,” he said.

Acting Kursk Gov. Alexei Smirnov reported to Putin that Ukrainian forces had pushed 12 kilometers into the Kursk region. (AP)