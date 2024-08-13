Harris gains ground in key states

Washington, Aug 12: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has voiced confidence in winning the November 5 general elections against her Republican rival Donald Trump, as she gained ground nationally and in several key battleground states.

US Vice President Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, continues to be on a fundraising spree, taking her campaign coffers to an unprecedented level.

The 59-year-old Democratic leader has also been attracting a record crowd in her rallies. “We will win this election,” Harris told a fundraiser in San Francisco on Sunday in which she amassed USD 12 million more for her presidential bid.

The fundraiser was attended by around 700 donors, including several prominent Indian-Americans.

In less than a month of her being on top of the Democratic Party ticket, after incumbent President Joe Biden decided to withdraw from the race, Harris has nearly wiped out the national lead of her Republican rival and former president Trump.

According to Real Clear Politics, which monitors all the major national and state polls, Harris is now leading Trump by 0.5 percentage points in an average of all the national polls. Harris has also surged ahead in two battleground states, Wisconsin and Michigan, where Biden was trailing earlier, as per Real Clear Politics.