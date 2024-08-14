Govt allays fears of influx from Bangladesh

SHILLONG, Aug 13: The state government on Tuesday said there has been no skirmish or act of violence along Meghalaya’s border with Bangladesh.

It also allayed fears of an influx of Bangladeshi nationals owing to the volatile situation in the country, insisting the state is insulated with protective mechanisms such as the Sixth Schedule.

“The state government has taken the matter very seriously,which is why in the last couple of days, our chief minister and home minister met the Union home minister as well as the chief minister of Assam. I will be meeting the CM and will get more insight,” Tourism Minister and MDA spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh said.

“We are happy with the full support of the Centre on the matter and to date there have been no skirmishes or acts of violence on our international border,” he said.

On the growing apprehensions of the pressure groups and common citizens about Bangladeshi nationals being granted asylum or rehabilitated in the region, he said: “We are fortunate that we have a powerful instrument called the Sixth Schedule because of which the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not applicable.”

Lyngdoh said the border residents and members of the Dorbar Shnongs have revived the village defence parties to guard the international border along with the security personnel.

“The VDPs will counter any major challenges effectively in their respective villages and seek the support of the police wherever required,” he added.