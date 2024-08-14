Tribhuvan Army get better of Rangdajied United 2-0

Durand Cup

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 13: Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC secured a 2-0 win against local side Rangdajied United FC in their final Group F match of the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

With this victory, Tribhuvan Army finished third in the group, collecting three points, while Rangdajied ended their campaign at the bottom of the group after losing all three of their matches.Both goals for Tribhuvan Army were scored by their number 10, Gillespye Karki, who found the net on either side of halftime.Rangdajied’s coach, Aibanjop Shadap, made significant changes to his lineup from their previous derby against Shillong Lajong, while Tribhuvan’s coach, Megh Raj, also shuffled his team slightly.

Tribhuvan Army asserted their dominance from the start, with Karki scoring the opening goal. The goal came after Rangdajied keeper Kerichard Lyngdoh saved a close-range shot from Basant Jimba. However, the ball was headed back into the box by Kamal Thapa, allowing Karki to dive and strike a right-footed volley into the bottom right corner.The second half saw Tribhuvan Army maintain their control over the game, both in attack and possession. Karki once again proved to be a thorn in Rangdajied’s defense, as he was brought down by Lyngdoh in the box, resulting in a penalty. Karki calmly converted the spot-kick, placing the ball into the right corner.

The final match of Group F is scheduled for Saturday between Shillong Lajong and FC Goa, a fixture that will decide the group winners.With the conclusion of this match, Tribhuvan Army FC may not have advanced further in the tournament, but they have certainly left a lasting impression with their determined performance, particularly through the efforts of Gillespye Karki, whose two well-taken goals showcased his clinical finishing. On the other hand, Rangdajied United FC, despite their spirited attempts throughout the group stage, will have much to reflect upon as they bow out of the competition.

Their journey in the Durand Cup may have ended in disappointment, but the experience gained by the players, especially the younger talents, could serve as a crucial stepping stone for the future. As the tournament progresses to its next stage, all eyes will now shift to the upcoming clash between Shillong Lajong and FC Goa, a game that promises to be a thrilling contest and one that will ultimately determine the top contender from Group F.

For now, the focus remains on the lessons learned and the paths forward for both Tribhuvan Army FC and Rangdajied United FC, as they each look to build on their experiences in this prestigious tournament.