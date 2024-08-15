Society calls off pilgrimage to Mawjymbuin Cave

SHILLONG, Aug 14: Yatra, a registered Hindu society, has decided to withdraw its annual pilgrimage to the Mawjymbuin cave near Mawsynram.

The society had earlier filed a writ petition at the High Court of Meghalaya challenging the refusal of the Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram to grant a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the pilgrimage coinciding with the end of the Kanwar Yatra.

The legal counsel of the petitioner, S Jindal told the court of Justice HS Thangkhiew on Wednesday that Yatra decided to call off the proposed pilgrimage and await further developments in this regard.

He also referred to the submission of Hamar Rapsang, the Assistant Rangbah Shnong of Mawsynram village that a resolution on the matter could not be adopted due to paucity of time.

Rapsang told the court that they accept and know that Krem Mawjymbuin is a major tourist attraction apart from being a sacred place for worshippers of different faiths. He, however, prayed that the villagers needed more time for consultations to arrive at a consensus and peaceful resolution of the issue.

“Upon hearing the submissions of the parties today, it is indeed unfortunate that no resolution could be arrived at to allow the petitioner organisation to organise the yatra which is sacred to them in their belief. This court also notes the concession made by the petitioner’s organisation in this regard that they are willing to call off the said yatra to await a resolution of the entire matter,” Justice Thangkhiew said.

As the matter deserves further consideration before any final orders are passed, he said that the court considers it expedient that a committee be formed to look into the matter and how the cave is to be managed, keeping in mind the sanctity of the place, and its environmental and religious significance.

“Accordingly, it is directed that the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district who is present in court today, propose the names of the entities and persons or stakeholders who will constitute the committee to examine the matter and to arrive at a solution that is acceptable to all. The Deputy Commissioner undertakes to supply the list of the prospective constituents of the committee within a week from today,” Justice Thangkhiew said.

“It has further been brought to the notice of the court that certain persons and entities have been active in spreading falsehood and threats with regard to the use of the holy place. It is put to general information that in the event such further falsehood is spread, appropriate action will be taken by this court immediately on the same being taken notice of,” he said.

To avoid any untoward incidents, Justice Thangkhiew directed the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district to instruct the officer in charge, Mawsynram to place a picket of police personnel for the maintenance of security in the said area.

The matter will again be listed for hearing on August 22 for the supply of the list and for further orders.

Rapsang told reporters after the court hearing that the Dorbar Shnong is against holding any religious rituals inside the cave since it is a tourist spot.

On August 8, the high court gave the Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram time till August 14 to come up with a solution to the request for a NOC by the Hindu group for conducting the annual pilgrimage to Mawjymbuin cave.