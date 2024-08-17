Saturday, August 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

CBI team reaches Kolkata Police barrack where arrested accused used to stay

Kolkata, Aug 17: A team of CBI officials investigating the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, on Saturday, reached the police barrack of the 4th battalion of Kolkata Police, where arrested accused Sanjay Ray, a civic-volunteer, used to stay.

Sources said the central agency officials are trying to get more details about Ray from the other residents of the police barrack. Questions are being raised on how Ray, as a civic volunteer was allowed to stay at that police barrack, which is strictly meant for accommodation of regular cops in the permanent payroll with other allied financial emoluments.

The sources said that by questioning the other residents of the police barrack, the central agency sleuths would cross-check how Ray despite being a mere civic volunteer enjoyed certain privileges and freedom of movement like regular cops.

The CBI sleuths are also trying to gather information about the close association of the arrested accused by questioning the barrack resident, the sources added.

Meanwhile, almost three hours have passed since another team of CBI officials started a fresh round of questioning of the former principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh, on Sunday morning.

Sources said that the interrogating officials are trying to extract from him information about the role played by him as the principal of the medical college immediately after the body of the victim doctor was discovered at the seminar hall of the hospital building on August 9.

The sources added that Ghosh is also being questioned on who authorised the state public works department to conduct renovation work at a room adjacent to the seminar hall, the scene of crime, on the evening of August 13 just hours after a division bench of Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI probe in the ghastly rape & murder case.

Ghosh was questioned for several hours on Friday and was released from CBI’s Salt Lake after midnight. He arrived at the central agency office again at 10 a.m. on Saturday following which his fresh interrogation started.

IANS

