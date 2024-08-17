Saturday, August 17, 2024
Centre to form panel to suggest measures for healthcare professionals’ safety

New Delhi, Aug 17:  The Union Health Ministry on Saturday assured doctors of all possible efforts to ensure safety, as services were impacted in the states in the wake of nation-wide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG trainee in Kolkata.

The representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges and Hospitals of Delhi met government officials at the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the aftermath of the incident against a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Ministry assured the associations of constituting a committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. It said that representatives of all stakeholders, including the state governments, will be invited to share their suggestions with the panel.

The various Associations put forth their demands regarding their concern over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace. The Ministry said it has heard the demands of the representatives and assured them of all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals.

“The representatives of all the associations were informed that the government is well aware of the situation and is sensitive to their demands,” it added. It was observed that 26 states have already passed legislation for the protection of healthcare workers in their respective states. In view of the rising cases of dengue and malaria, the Ministry requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties.

The IMA had called for a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of medical services starting 6 a.m. on Saturday till 6 a.m. on Sunday in protest against the RG Kar incident. The IMA has also demanded a Central Act (Central Protection Act for Doctors) protecting medical professionals from violence at workplaces.

IANS

