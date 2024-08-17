Saturday, August 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi gives clarion call for Global South to unite amid challenges in new world order

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a clarion call for the countries of the Global South “to unite, stand together in one voice, and become each other’s strength as this was the need of the hour” at a time when geopolitical conflicts and climate change have emerged as challenges to development.

In his opening remarks at the Inaugural Session of the Voice of Global South Summit 3.0, hosted by India in a virtual format, PM Modi said, “We are not only facing the challenges of climate change, but now there are also concerns about health security, food security, and energy security. The technology divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging.”

“The need of the hour is to tackle the challenges created by the war situation and climate change for the development journey. Terrorism, extremism and separatism also remain serious threats to our societies, he added.

“The global governance and financial institutions created in the last century have been unable to meet the challenges of this century,” the Prime Minister remarked. “Let us together give recognition to two-thirds of humanity. Let us learn from each other’s experiences, share our abilities and together, take our resolutions to success,” he observed. “India is committed to sharing its experiences and its capabilities with all the countries of the Global South,” PM Modi said.

“In 2022, when India took over the G20 presidency, we resolved to give a new structure to the G20. The Voice of Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed problems and priorities related to development. India prepared the G20 agenda based on the hopes, aspirations, and priorities of the Global South,” the PM said.

Highlighting achievements during India’s G20 presidency, PM Modi said, “We took G20 ahead with an inclusive and development-oriented approach. The biggest example of this was the historic moment when the African Union received permanent membership of G20.” “Today, we are meeting at a time when there is a sense of uncertainty across the world. The world has not been able to completely get out of the impact of Covid. On the other hand, war situations have posed challenges for our development journey,” he added.

The third Voice of Global South Summit, under the theme ‘An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future’, serves as a platform to build on discussions from previous summits. The event focuses on addressing complex global challenges, such as conflicts, food and energy security crises, and climate change, which affect developing nations.

IANS

Previous article
Centre to form panel to suggest measures for healthcare professionals’ safety
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Centre to form panel to suggest measures for healthcare professionals’ safety

New Delhi, Aug 17:  The Union Health Ministry on Saturday assured doctors of all possible efforts to ensure...
NATIONAL

CBI team reaches Kolkata Police barrack where arrested accused used to stay

Kolkata, Aug 17: A team of CBI officials investigating the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor...
NATIONAL

Celina Jaitly recalls how once a man flashed his ‘private parts’ at her

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Amid the news of Kolkata doctor’s murder and rape has angered the nation, actress...
NATIONAL

Kolkata horror: Demand for central protection act for doctors grows

New Delhi, Aug 17:  As the gory incident involving the assault, rape and murder of a trainee doctor...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre to form panel to suggest measures for healthcare professionals’ safety

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 17:  The Union Health Ministry on...

CBI team reaches Kolkata Police barrack where arrested accused used to stay

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 17: A team of CBI officials investigating...

Celina Jaitly recalls how once a man flashed his ‘private parts’ at her

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 17 : Amid the news of Kolkata...
Load more

Popular news

Centre to form panel to suggest measures for healthcare professionals’ safety

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 17:  The Union Health Ministry on...

CBI team reaches Kolkata Police barrack where arrested accused used to stay

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 17: A team of CBI officials investigating...

Celina Jaitly recalls how once a man flashed his ‘private parts’ at her

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 17 : Amid the news of Kolkata...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img