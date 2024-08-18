Ex-CM Salseng Marak laid to rest with state honours

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The funeral of veteran Congress leader and Former Chief Minister, Salseng C Marak, was held on Saturday, with full state honours at his native town Resubelpara.

Leaders from across the state’s political spectrum, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, paid their respects along with hundreds of mourners who had gathered at the Resubelpara Mini Stadium to bid adieu to their beloved leader.

Salseng C Marak, one of Meghalaya’s senior-most and influential political leaders passed away in the morning hours of Friday due to age related illnesses.

In his speech, the chief minister expressing profound grief on the demise of the leader said the state has become poorer by the loss of the veteran leader who was renowned for his leadership, wisdom, integrity and closeness to the people. He added that Late SC Marak’s contributions as a legislator, minister and chief minister from 1993 to 1998 had made a significant impact on the state’s political history.

“He served during a time of political instability and insurgency in the state and his ability to complete a full term in office is a testament to his effective leadership,” he said.

The chief minister also recalled his interactions with (Late) SC Marak and remembered him as a soft spoken, gentle, humble, and wise man. “He imparted many valuable lessons that significantly contributed to my personal development,” he added. He also said that SC Marak’s life, his contributions and the lasting impact he has left is to be celebrated. “Let us honour his memory by carrying forward his vision and principles and work together to build upon the foundation he laid,” he said.

Speaker Thomas A Sangma, Deputy Speaker Thomas D Shira, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, Tura MP Saleng A Sangma, Mendipathar MLA Marthon J Sangma, Songsak MLA Mukul M Sangma, were among a host of MLAs and MDCs who paid their tributes during the occasion.

A floral wreath was placed on behalf of Governor CH Vijayashankar. The National Flag that draped the coffin was later handed over to SC Marak’s son, Silman K Sangma.

Late SC Marak was buried at his final resting place at Gajingpara cemetery.