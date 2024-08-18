Shillong-Dawki road work to be faster after monsoon

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The work on the much-awaited Shillong-Dawki Road will be expedited once the rains subside, officials said.

Package 1 of the project from Shillong to Upper Shillong has made good progress although major work in the entire stretch has been affected due to the monsoon season.

Officials said the work on package 2 of the project has started with earth-cutting at several stretches.

In package 2, the width of the road varies from 5.5 meters to 7 metres but will be increased to 10 metres with a paved shoulder.

Officials said the work for package 2 and other packages was re-allotted to contractors during the rainy season, which affected the pace.

Admitting that major challenges such as the Pynursla Bypass are yet to be resolved, the officials said the last portion of the road to Dawki would be built on a Greenfield alignment.

The NHIDCL would be unable to take up the work from the existing road as the valley is very stiff and the new road, after the Dawki bridge, would connect the existing road.

The last stretch of the road, 1.47 km long, would be concrete and have four lanes.