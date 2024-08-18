Healthcare affected in state as OPD services remain shut

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Meghalaya’s medical fraternity

joins IMA’s 24-hour nationwide strike call

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The medical fraternity of Meghalaya on Saturday joined the nationwide strike in protest against the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The strike was called by the Indian Medical Association demanding justice for the victim and a central law to protect healthcare workers.

The 24-hour strike led to complete shutdown of the outpatient departments (OPDs) across the state. However, emergency and inpatient services were unaffected due to the protests.

The professors, resident doctors, medical and nursing students of NEIGRIHMS held a peaceful protest in support of the demands.

In his address, NEIGRIHMS Director Nalin Mehta said he extended his full support to the movement launched in protest against the “heinous crime” in Kolkata.

“It is time that we raised our voices to stop such events. This kind of incident could have happened even closer to our home,” Dr Mehta said, adding that the issue pertains to the safety of doctors and healthcare workers who work round the clock.

He said as the head of NEIGRIHMS, he is responsible for the safety and comfort of each and every individual at the institution.

The protestors at NEIGRIHMS held placards which read “stop violence”, “we want justice”, “all lives matter” etc.

A similar peaceful protest was witnessed at various private hospitals, including Woodland Hospital and Bethany Hospital, in Shillong. The protestors put up banners at various hospitals to condemn the Kolkata incident.

The doctors of Mawkyrwat Civil Hospital, Jowai Civil Hospital and Shillong Civil Hospital did not attend OPD services to take part in the protest. Doctors were, however, available for emergency services.

The Meghalaya Medical Services Association and the All India Federation of Government Doctors’ Association also took part in the protest.

In a statement, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences-Resident Doctors’ Association general secretary Dr Indranil Banerjee said they would continue to raise their voices on behalf of the victim and thousands of female resident doctors working across the country.

“Safety for healthcare workers has been a major issue for years, and this incident was the breaking point. We are here to show our support for the victim and to push for stronger safety laws, like the proposed Central Protection Act for healthcare workers,” Dr Banerjee said.

The NEIGRIHMS Nurses Association also condemned the Kolkata incident as well as the rape and killing of a nurse in Uttarakhand.

The Association said it stands in solidarity with the nationwide strike and supports the protest. It urged legal authorities to take immediate action and deliver justice for these heinous acts.

Condemning the doctor’s rape and murder, the NEIGRIHMS Faculty Association said the act was not only inhumane but deeply shameful. It said doctors deserve respect, protection, and gratitude.

The Association demanded the immediate implementation of the Central Protection Act. It thanked the Director of NEIGRIHMS for his support in this cause.

It stated that the collective outcry from NEIGRIHMS underscores the urgent need for stronger protection and respect for healthcare professionals, who continue to work tirelessly, often under dangerous conditions.

The NEIGRIHMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) expressed its deepest condolences and stood in solidarity with the victim’s family. The RDA emphasised that its protest is peaceful and that, the emergency services continue uninterrupted.

It demanded a transparent probe, justice for the victim, an end to violence against doctors with better preventive measures, swift passage of the Central Protection Act for Healthcare Workers in Parliament and improved workplace safety in hospitals for all healthcare workers.

It apologised for any inconveniences caused by the closure of outpatient departments and thanked patients for their support.

The NEIGRIHMS Students’ Council also condemned the murder in Kolkata, calling it a disgraceful reminder of the dangers faced by healthcare professionals. It demanded swift and decisive action to ensure justice for the victim and her family.

Further, the Council called for immediate implementation of the Central Protection Act to safeguard healthcare professionals at workplace.

The Nazareth Hospital Workers’ Union (NHWU) also condemned the rape-murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor.

“This is the most despicable act against humanity and also it is painful to see that medical service providers are often subjected to harassment of different kinds and are also prone to violence,” it said.

NHWU president Kenneth Swer urged the law enforcement agencies to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“It is also necessary for government and private hospitals in Meghalaya to ensure the safety and security of every medical service provider as they are working 24X7 without any hesitation even in the middle of the night,” Swer said.

“We stand in solidarity with doctors in Kolkata and across India at this upsetting time and support their call over urgent measures to improve the safety of female doctors in the workplace, including providing secure spaces for doctors to use while on shift,” a release from the Children’s Hospital said.