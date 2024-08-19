Monday, August 19, 2024
spot_img
Business

Adani Portfolio clocks 50 pc surge in net profit at Rs 10,279 cr in Q1, emerging businesses lead

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 19: Led by emerging businesses, including solar and wind manufacturing as well as airports and roads, the Adani Portfolio’s net profit soared 50.1 per cent to Rs 10,279 crore (year-on-year) in the first quarter of this fiscal, while EBITDA reached Rs 22,570 crore — up 32.9 per cent YoY — the company said on Monday.

 

EBITDA for core infrastructure businesses (utility, transport and infra businesses under the Adani Enterprises Ltd) increased 41.6 per cent YoY in the April-June quarter, accounting for 86 per cent of total EBITDA, the Adani Group said in a statement.

 

The trailing-12-month (TTM) EBITDA stood at Rs 79,180 crore, up 44.9 per cent YoY, the company added.

 

“The strong performance for the quarter was led by Adani Enterprises’ emerging businesses, including solar and wind manufacturing — India’s largest and part of a fully-integrated green hydrogen chain — as well as airports and roads sectors. These fast-growing businesses now contribute 13.3 per cent to the portfolio-level EBITDA, up from 7.2 per cent a year ago,” informed the company.

 

This expansive yet resilient growth is attributed to the Adani Group’s strategic focus on the infrastructure platform, which provides high stability and predictability.

 

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s infrastructure businesses’ steadily rising contribution is playing a significant role in this growth, with EBITDA expanding by 69.98 per cent YoY, according to the company.

 

The solar module manufacturing business (India’s first and largest vertically integrated solar PV manufacturer), saw module sales rise of 125 per cent YoY in the quarter.

 

The utility segment saw EBITDA increase by 41.44 per cent. Adani Power achieved a 53.6 per cent increase in EBITDA, driven by a 38 per cent rise in sales. Adani Green Energy also reported a strong performance, with EBITDA growing by 30.3 per cent as operational capacity expanded by 31 per cent.

 

The Adani Ports and SEZ achieved a 29.62 per cent increase in EBITDA. During the quarter, the company successfully signed two new port concession agreements and secured one new port O&amp;M contract.

 

In airports, the annual passenger movement across seven airports crossed 90 million for the first time.

 

“During the quarter, eight new routes, six new airlines, and 13 new flights were added across all seven airports. Further, 25 new brands were added at the Lucknow airport after the Terminal 3 inauguration,” said the company.

 

The roads business saw the highest ever 730 lane-km construction done during the quarter, it added.

 

The construction work for 500 MW hydro pump storage has commenced. Another 250-wind capacity was operationalised in July at Khavda, total capacity now stands at 11.2 GW.

 

According to the company, Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Line (KBTL) is fully commissioned which will enable 3 GW green power evacuation from Khavda.

 

Vizhinjam port, India’s first trans-shipment port equipped with South Asia’s most advanced container handling technology formally commissioned in July and will become operational in November.

 

With the arrival of the first mother ship (San Fernando), Adani Group’s Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business as globally this port will rank 6th or 7th. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex trades higher on positive global cues
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Hamas criticises new Gaza ceasefire proposal as favouring Netanyahu’s conditions

Shillong, August 19: Hamas has criticised the new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, presented in Doha last week, as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent release ‘Bad Newz’ became his second film to enter...
CRIME

Telangana Police nab Kerala bank manager on the run

Shillong, August 19:  An alert Telangana Police has nabbed a former Vadakara branch manager of Bank of Maharashtra,...
Health

Philippines detects 1st mpox case with no travel history

Shillong, August 19: Amid the latest global Mpox spread, a 33-year-old man with no travel history has become...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hamas criticises new Gaza ceasefire proposal as favouring Netanyahu’s conditions

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 19: Hamas has criticised the new ceasefire...

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent...

Telangana Police nab Kerala bank manager on the run

CRIME 0
Shillong, August 19:  An alert Telangana Police has nabbed...
Load more

Popular news

Hamas criticises new Gaza ceasefire proposal as favouring Netanyahu’s conditions

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 19: Hamas has criticised the new ceasefire...

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent...

Telangana Police nab Kerala bank manager on the run

CRIME 0
Shillong, August 19:  An alert Telangana Police has nabbed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img