Tuesday, August 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption of 5G, the Indian tablet market experienced a robust 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in the April-June period, a report showed on Tuesday.

Apple retained its leading position with a market share of 33 per cent in Q2 2024, reflecting a 47 per cent increase in unit sales compared to Q2 2023, according to data by CyberMedia Research (CMR). Additionally, the overall tablet market demonstrated a strong 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 2024.

Menka Kumari, analyst, industry intelligence group (IIG), CMR, with the launch of the Apple iPad Air 2024 series and the Apple iPad Pro 2024 series, Apple saw a significant growth momentum during the quarter.

“Beyond the premium tablets, the market for value for money tablets continues to shape-up with Xiaomi enjoying a stupendous growth from a small base,” she observed. Despite the 5G surge, Wi-Fi tablets maintained a dominant 66 per cent market share, showcasing their continued relevance.

A significant premiumisation trend was seen, with a 194 per cent YoY increase in tablets priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000, the report mentioned. In the quarter, Samsung secured 28 per cent market share at the second position with a 27 per cent year-over-year growth. Lenovo, on the other hand, saw a decline in its market share, dropping to 16 per cent with a 20 per cent decrease in unit sales.

“Xiaomi made significant strides, achieving an 83 per cent year-over-year growth and capturing a 10 per cent market share,” said the report. The report forecasts a steady 5-10 per cent growth for the tablet market in 2024.

According to Kumari, the tablet market in the country is poised for market growth, offering significant opportunities for both established players and new entrants. The convergence of tablets with smart home ecosystems and enhanced connectivity will redefine user interactions, making tablets an integral part of the digital lifestyle in India, the report mentioned.

IANS

