Mawpat share points with Iaityllilang after drab draw

Shillong, Aug 19: Mawpat SC and Iaityllilang SC drew 0-0 in Group B of the Shillong Sports Association Third Division 2024 at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.

This was Mawpat’s first match of the season but Iaityllilang’s second. Their first match was also a draw, a 1-1 result against Umlyngka SC on 1st August.

There will be two Third Division matches on Tuesday.

In the first, Umlyngka will go up against Krang at 12:45PM; Krang had lost their opener to Lumparing SC 5-0.

Then, Umpling SC will face Gorkha Association in Group C at 3:45PM. Umpling had won against Mawkriah West SC 2-1 on August 6 while it will be Gorkha Association’s first match.