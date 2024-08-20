Tuesday, August 20, 2024
SPORTS

Mawpat share points with Iaityllilang after drab draw

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Aug 19: Mawpat SC and Iaityllilang SC drew 0-0 in Group B of the Shillong Sports Association Third Division 2024 at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.
This was Mawpat’s first match of the season but Iaityllilang’s second. Their first match was also a draw, a 1-1 result against Umlyngka SC on 1st August.
There will be two Third Division matches on Tuesday.
In the first, Umlyngka will go up against Krang at 12:45PM; Krang had lost their opener to Lumparing SC 5-0.
Then, Umpling SC will face Gorkha Association in Group C at 3:45PM. Umpling had won against Mawkriah West SC 2-1 on August 6 while it will be Gorkha Association’s first match.

Previous article
The Green Heart Boxing Club bags 11 medals
Next article
Madan SCC win intense semifinal against Madanrting
