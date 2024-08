The Green Heart Boxing Club bags 11 medals

Shillong, Aug 19: The Green Heart Boxing Club bagged 11 Medals (6 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze Medals) at the just concluded State Sub Junior and Junior Boys & Girls Boxing Championships held from August 7-9, at Indoor Sports Hall Mawlai Mawroh, Shillong.

The club organised a felicitation programme on August 16, at Indoor Sports Hall, Mawlai Mawroh, which was attended by the medal winners and their parent.

Gold medal winner Melbarine Swer was adjudged the Best Boxer in Junior Girl Division.

Sub Junior Division:

1 KyrshanSwer 40-43kg Gold Medal.

2 BanrapkuparSyiem 46-49kg Gold Medal

3 Dolcy Emilia Diengdoh 40-43kg Gold Medal

4 Badahun Syiemiong 35-37kg Gold Medal

Junior Division:

1. Melbarine Swer 54- 57kg Gold Medal

2. MangkaraNongtdu 54-57kg Bronze Medal

3. Sambha Pathan Lyngshing 50-52kg Silver Medal

4. Habanjop Syngkli 48-50kg Bronze Medal

5. Bashanlang Sylliang 57-60kg Silver Medal

6. Obadia Mylliemngap 46-48kg Bronze Medal

7. Mewanbanker Syiemlieh 57-60kg Gold Medal