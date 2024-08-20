Pvt hospitals safer than govt health centres: City doctors

Kolkata trainee doctor’s rape, murder bring focus back on safety measures

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has cast a dark shadow over the nation, particularly within the medical community. This horrific incident has sparked widespread outrage and reignited discussions about the safety of women healthcare workers, a conversation that has now gained prominence in Meghalaya.

Nationwide, doctors, students’ organisations, and political figures have taken to the streets, demanding swift justice and immediate reforms to ensure the safety of medical professionals. The tragic event has brought to light serious concerns regarding the security protocols in hospitals, especially those run by the government.

In Meghalaya, the medical community reflected on the implications of this incident and shared a spectrum of views on the safety of women in the healthcare sector.

Dr Adreena Lyngdoh, Medical Superintendent of Ganesh Das Government Maternal & Child Health Hospital, with 30 years of experience in the field, expressed a sense of relative safety in Meghalaya.

“In our state, things are different, and I have never felt unsafe in my profession. We definitely do not see the aggression here,” she noted.

However, Dr Lyngdoh did not dismiss the occasional vulnerabilities faced by staff. “We have security personnel, chowkidars, and CCTV cameras in place. We ensure that these systems are comprehensive, and that women have separate resting and changing areas situated in locations with regular public movement.”

Despite these measures, she acknowledged the need for increased vigilance in light of the Kolkata tragedy, emphasising, “As a woman, I will make sure that nothing goes wrong.”

On the contrary, questions have been raised about the adequacy of security in government hospitals, where gaps in safety measures are more pronounced.

Dr Indakiewlin Kharbuli of Woodland Hospital voiced her concerns about these issues. She said “The chowkidars and watchmen are unarmed and cannot protect themselves, let alone us. When we are on night duties and hear knocks on the door, we cannot ignore them, as it might be an emergency. It can be scary in government hospitals.”

While Dr Kharbuli has never faced safety issues in private hospitals, where security is generally more robust, she admitted feeling unsafe and vulnerable during her experiences in government hospitals.

These concerns bring to light the broader infrastructural and security challenges facing government-run hospitals, which have come under scrutiny, especially after the Kolkata case.

The incident has intensified the focus on how these institutions can improve safety measures for women healthcare workers.

In response, hospitals across Shillong are taking steps to bolster their security protocols. Dr Nalin Mehta, Director of NEIGRIHMS, called the Kolkata incident “most distressing” and acknowledged its profound impact on the medical community.

He assured that NEIGRIHMS has a strong security system in place, including adequate facilities for both male and female doctors. However, he also pointed out existing challenges, such as poor mobile connectivity in certain areas of the campus due to the terrain and building structures.

“We are identifying areas with poor signals and are working to improve them through boosters. Additionally, we are rolling out Wi-Fi connectivity across the entire campus, a project that should be completed in a couple of months,” Dr Mehta explained.

He stressed the importance of continuous vigilance, stating, “While we are doing well in terms of security, this does not mean we can become complacent. We are regularly reviewing security measures and have asked the Resident Doctors’ Association and the Faculty Association for suggestions on areas needing improvement. The security of my staff, both female and male, is my prime concern.”

Meghalaya’s medical community is contemplating the tragedy in Kolkata, there is a renewed need to reassess and strengthen the safety and security of healthcare workers, particularly women, and in government run hospitals to prevent such a tragedy from occurring in the future.

Dr R Nongrum, Medical Superintendent at H Gordon Roberts Hospital, shared that their response to growing concerns has been to enhance security measures.

“We have increased the security staff, and there are CCTV cameras installed throughout the premises. Additionally, we have a separate committee to address any grievances related to sexual harassment, ensuring that genuine cases are handled seriously and culprits are punished,” Dr Nongrum said.

Dr Debashish Das from Children’s Hospital highlighted the differences in security between private and government hospitals.

“In private hospitals, we have all necessary facilities, including 24×7 security from emergency rooms to wards, and CCTV cameras throughout the premises. I cannot speak about the conditions in government hospitals, but I believe the work culture in other private hospitals is similar,” he commented.