Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

M’laya start with win over Sri Lanka team

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Aug 19: Meghalaya started their U-15 boys’ Subroto Cup 2024 campaign with a 6-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in Group B in Bangalore on Monday.
Chanjib Chetry scored a hat-trick, with individual goals from Marc R Marak, Prosperwell Ryntong and Banteilang Malieh.
Meghalaya are being represented in the U-15 boys’ category by Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School of Ri-Bhoi, which won the state-level Subroto Cup last month.
Group B has five teams, the other three being Madhya Pradesh, the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu (DNH&DD).
Also Army Boys Sports Company started with a fine win beating Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun 4-0 in a Group A fixture of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys International Football Tournament which was played here at the Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre. Rohan scored a hat-trick while Aditya scored once to give the side from Bengaluru a winning start.
RESULTS
GROUP A
NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala bt 01 Goa Battalion, NCC – 4-0
Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru bt Maharana Pratap Sports College, Uttarakhand – 4-0
GROUP B
Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya bt Sri Lanka Schools Football Association – 6-0
Navrachna International School, Vadodara (ISSO) bt Gyanmata High School, D&D and D&NH – 3-0
GROUP C
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan bt Tashi Namgyal Academy, Sikkim – 5-0
The Army Public School, New Delhi bt Hyderabad Public School, Hyderabad (IPSC) – 4-0
GROUP D
GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab bt Fountain Head School,Gujarat – 3-0
GROUP E
Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh bt Minerva Public School, Mohali (CISCE) – 1-0
Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh bt SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland – 3-0
GROUP F
Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith, West Bengal bt Sainik School, Kunjpura, Haryana – 7-0
GROUP G
St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh bt The Air Force School, New Delhi – 3-1
Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa drew St. Xavier’s High School, Jharkhand – 0-0
GROUP H
Infocus India Public School, West Bengal (CBSE) bt Ebenezer High School, Tripura – 2-0

Previous article
Conte has work cut out after Napoli’s poor show at Verona
Next article
The Green Heart Boxing Club bags 11 medals
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Jota happy to play as striker under new Reds coach Slot

Liverpool, Aug 19: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been playing across the front three ever since joining Liverpool...
SPORTS

WCA to address ‘broken and unsustainable’ cricket schedule

New Delhi, Aug 19: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) has formed a six-member panel to review the cramped...
SPORTS

No goal for Mbappé in La Liga debut as Mallorca hold Real

Madrid, Aug 19: Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian...
SPORTS

Chelsea coach defends decision to make Fernandez captain

LONDON, Aug 19: Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca defended his decision to give midfielder Enzo Fernandez the captain’s armband...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jota happy to play as striker under new Reds coach Slot

SPORTS 0
Liverpool, Aug 19: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been...

WCA to address ‘broken and unsustainable’ cricket schedule

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 19: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA)...

No goal for Mbappé in La Liga debut as Mallorca hold Real

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Aug 19: Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage...
Load more

Popular news

Jota happy to play as striker under new Reds coach Slot

SPORTS 0
Liverpool, Aug 19: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been...

WCA to address ‘broken and unsustainable’ cricket schedule

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 19: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA)...

No goal for Mbappé in La Liga debut as Mallorca hold Real

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Aug 19: Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img