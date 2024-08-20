M’laya start with win over Sri Lanka team

Shillong, Aug 19: Meghalaya started their U-15 boys’ Subroto Cup 2024 campaign with a 6-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in Group B in Bangalore on Monday.

Chanjib Chetry scored a hat-trick, with individual goals from Marc R Marak, Prosperwell Ryntong and Banteilang Malieh.

Meghalaya are being represented in the U-15 boys’ category by Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School of Ri-Bhoi, which won the state-level Subroto Cup last month.

Group B has five teams, the other three being Madhya Pradesh, the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu (DNH&DD).

Also Army Boys Sports Company started with a fine win beating Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun 4-0 in a Group A fixture of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys International Football Tournament which was played here at the Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre. Rohan scored a hat-trick while Aditya scored once to give the side from Bengaluru a winning start.

RESULTS

GROUP A

NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala bt 01 Goa Battalion, NCC – 4-0

Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru bt Maharana Pratap Sports College, Uttarakhand – 4-0

GROUP B

Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya bt Sri Lanka Schools Football Association – 6-0

Navrachna International School, Vadodara (ISSO) bt Gyanmata High School, D&D and D&NH – 3-0

GROUP C

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan bt Tashi Namgyal Academy, Sikkim – 5-0

The Army Public School, New Delhi bt Hyderabad Public School, Hyderabad (IPSC) – 4-0

GROUP D

GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab bt Fountain Head School,Gujarat – 3-0

GROUP E

Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh bt Minerva Public School, Mohali (CISCE) – 1-0

Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh bt SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland – 3-0

GROUP F

Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith, West Bengal bt Sainik School, Kunjpura, Haryana – 7-0

GROUP G

St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh bt The Air Force School, New Delhi – 3-1

Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa drew St. Xavier’s High School, Jharkhand – 0-0

GROUP H

Infocus India Public School, West Bengal (CBSE) bt Ebenezer High School, Tripura – 2-0