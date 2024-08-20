Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie may step down as Leader of Opposition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Monday said that he will step down as the Leader of Opposition (LO) after the three party MLAs joined NPP.
“I will meet the Assembly Speaker to find out if he will de-notify me as LO or I have to step down. There is no justification that I should continue as the LO since I am the lone MLA of the party,” Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times.
Replying to a query, he said the three MLAs had come to meet him to inform him of their plan to join the NPP and had invited him to join them.
“There were feelers from the NPP and even the chief minister had send feelers through his close aide. But I am firm that I will remain with the Congress. As a political leader we also need to look at what the people expect from us,” the Congress Legislature Party leader said, adding that he has no problems continuing alone since his supporters were with him.
Lyngdoh also said that if the three MLAs had wanted to shift allegiance and join NPP, they should have resigned first and sought fresh mandate.
He recalled that during the visit of AICC leader, Rahul Gandhi to Ri-Bhoi, the three MLAs were very vocal against the NPP.
“But now it seems that their stand and equation with the NPP has changed,” the CLP leader added.

Previous article
No change of equation in KHADC: CEM
Next article
Pvt hospitals safer than govt health centres: City doctors
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Advani clinches grand double MUMBAI, Aug 19: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani of ONGC extended his dominance on the green...
SPORTS

Aim is to win gold with a new world record at the Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil wants to improve upon his...
SPORTS

Leicester sign midfielder Skipp from Spurs

LONDON, Aug 19: Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal with Tottenham to sign midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of...
SPORTS

New AIFF secretary says improvement his top priority

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) newly-appointed secretary general Anilkumar on Monday said his top...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Advani clinches grand double MUMBAI, Aug 19: Ace cueist Pankaj...

Aim is to win gold with a new world record at the Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Indian...

Leicester sign midfielder Skipp from Spurs

SPORTS 0
LONDON, Aug 19: Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal...
Load more

Popular news

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Advani clinches grand double MUMBAI, Aug 19: Ace cueist Pankaj...

Aim is to win gold with a new world record at the Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Indian...

Leicester sign midfielder Skipp from Spurs

SPORTS 0
LONDON, Aug 19: Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img