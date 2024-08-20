Ronnie may step down as Leader of Opposition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Monday said that he will step down as the Leader of Opposition (LO) after the three party MLAs joined NPP.

“I will meet the Assembly Speaker to find out if he will de-notify me as LO or I have to step down. There is no justification that I should continue as the LO since I am the lone MLA of the party,” Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times.

Replying to a query, he said the three MLAs had come to meet him to inform him of their plan to join the NPP and had invited him to join them.

“There were feelers from the NPP and even the chief minister had send feelers through his close aide. But I am firm that I will remain with the Congress. As a political leader we also need to look at what the people expect from us,” the Congress Legislature Party leader said, adding that he has no problems continuing alone since his supporters were with him.

Lyngdoh also said that if the three MLAs had wanted to shift allegiance and join NPP, they should have resigned first and sought fresh mandate.

He recalled that during the visit of AICC leader, Rahul Gandhi to Ri-Bhoi, the three MLAs were very vocal against the NPP.

“But now it seems that their stand and equation with the NPP has changed,” the CLP leader added.