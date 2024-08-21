EJH: Seminar on AI’s pros & cons

KHLIEHRIAT, Aug 20: A district-level Science seminar on ‘Artificial Intelligence: Potentials and Concerns’ was held at Jaintia Eastern College here on Tuesday. Organised by the District School Education Officer’s office, the seminar attracted enthusiastic participation from students across the district.

Throughout the daylong event, students presented detailed PowerPoint presentations, highlighting the numerous advantages and disadvantages of AI technology. Their discussions underscored both the transformative potential and the ethical concerns surrounding AI.

At the end of the seminar, certificates were awarded to the top participants.

Cassandra Sutnga from Little Star Secondary School secured first place, while Edi Bosco from Khliehriat Higher Secondary School and Tyngshainhaki Sympli from Sacred Heart Secondary School earned second and third places, respectively.