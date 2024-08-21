Wednesday, August 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

EJH: Seminar on AI’s pros & cons

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

KHLIEHRIAT, Aug 20: A district-level Science seminar on ‘Artificial Intelligence: Potentials and Concerns’ was held at Jaintia Eastern College here on Tuesday. Organised by the District School Education Officer’s office, the seminar attracted enthusiastic participation from students across the district.
Throughout the daylong event, students presented detailed PowerPoint presentations, highlighting the numerous advantages and disadvantages of AI technology. Their discussions underscored both the transformative potential and the ethical concerns surrounding AI.
At the end of the seminar, certificates were awarded to the top participants.
Cassandra Sutnga from Little Star Secondary School secured first place, while Edi Bosco from Khliehriat Higher Secondary School and Tyngshainhaki Sympli from Sacred Heart Secondary School earned second and third places, respectively.

Previous article
Missing woman found after 3 days in WJH
Next article
NGH cops nab kidnapping suspect
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Newly built road in NGH halves travel time for residents

RESUBELPARA, Aug 20: Residents of North Garo Hills (NGH) are now heaving a sigh of relief as the...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Championship The 43rd Annual State Yogasana Championship will be held on September 14 at Jail Road Boys’ Secondary School....
MEGHALAYA

Students and faculty members of Women’s College, Shillong hold a silent march carrying placards and banners to condemn the recent rape and murder...

MEGHALAYA

NGH cops nab kidnapping suspect

RESUBELPARA, Aug 20: North Garo Hills (NGH) police have nabbed a person allegedly involved in the kidnapping of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Newly built road in NGH halves travel time for residents

MEGHALAYA 0
RESUBELPARA, Aug 20: Residents of North Garo Hills (NGH)...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Championship The 43rd Annual State Yogasana Championship will be held...

Students and faculty members of Women’s College, Shillong hold a silent march carrying placards and banners to condemn the recent rape and murder...

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

Popular news

Newly built road in NGH halves travel time for residents

MEGHALAYA 0
RESUBELPARA, Aug 20: Residents of North Garo Hills (NGH)...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Championship The 43rd Annual State Yogasana Championship will be held...

Students and faculty members of Women’s College, Shillong hold a silent march carrying placards and banners to condemn the recent rape and murder...

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img