Rakkam inaugurates learning centre at Baghmara

Tura, Aug 21: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the Experiential Learning Centre at Baghmara which was set up with the purpose of generating employment for the youth.

The new centre, which is to be managed by a local society called Society for Empowerment and Development of Youth, was inaugurated in the presence of Baghmara MLA K R Marak and South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, R Yanthan.

The centre was started under the active initiatives of former Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills S Awasthi IAS during his tenure as DC Baghmara. The project is funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry Government of India. The Learning Centre will provide exposure to the students to learn by doing. The Learning Centre comprises three components viz, Digital Lab, Computer Lab and Gaming Zone.

Other who also spoke during the programme were Baghmara MLA K R Marak, Deputy Commissioner R Yanthan and Additional Deputy Commissioner P R Marak.