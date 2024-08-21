Wednesday, August 21, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

RPF teams nab 22 illegal migrants in a fortnight

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, August 21: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has detained 22 illegal migrants during routine checks in the first fortnight of this month.

In one such routine check on August 1, an RPF team from Agartala along with Government Railway Police (GRP), Agartala conducted a routine drive at Agartala Railway Station and detected 10 suspicious persons (including three women) on the station premises.

“On interrogation, they could neither provide any information of their travel nor produce any valid documents. Subsequently, they confessed that they had entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to proceed to Delhi via train. Later, all the illegal migrants were handed over to officer in-charge/Government Railway Police/Agartala for further legal action,” a statement issued from NFR here on Wednesday, said.

As it is, in its drive to detect illegal migrants (Bangladeshis and Rohingyas), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NFR has nabbed 225 illegal migrants and 16 Indian agents during checks across various stations of NFR from January 1, 2024 to August 15, 2024.

“Several steps are taken by RPF of NF Railway on a regular basis to keep a close eye on illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspected persons at stations and trains,” the statement said.

 

 

